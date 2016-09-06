Marcella Travet Morgan, 41

Funeral services for Marcella Travet Morgan, 41, were held Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016 at Williams Grove Holiness Church in Swainsboro with Apostle Alice Davis presiding and Apostle Linda Travett bringing the eulogy. Interment was in the Swainsboro City Cemetery, and repast was held at Williams Grove Community Center. She died Monday, Aug. 22, 2016 at Meadows Medical Center.

Mrs. Marcella Travet Morgan was born in Emanuel County on February 21, 1975 to Willie Williams and Carrie Travet. “Marcie,” as she was lovingly called by her family friends, attended school in Emanuel County. In May of 1993, she graduated from Swainsboro High School. In June 1997, she married Jermaine Morgan Sr., and to that union, one child was born, but two were raised. Morgan served as a substitute teacher for Swainsboro Primary School. She also served as a correctional officer for Swainsboro Correctional Facility. Morgan was talented in several areas, a quick learner, and a real “go-getter.” However, her gift from God was a passion for children. Morgan loved to cook and worked at several convenience stores and fast food restaurants, serving in food prep areas as a line leader/lead worker, manager and supervisor. She was preceded in death by maternal and paternal grandparents, Dorothy M. Jenkins and Lugenia Williams.

Survivors include her husband, Jermaine Morgan Sr. of Swainsboro; two sons, Latavius Johnson of Lyons and Jermaine Morgan Jr. of Vidalia; one stepdaughter, DFC Shanquetta Morgan of Pensacola, Fla.; mother, Carrie Travet of Swainsboro; father, Willie Williams of Savananah; special nephew, also known as her son, Christopher Solomon of South Bend, Ind.; two grandchildren of Lyons; three sisters, Aretha Figueroa of Jacksonville, Fla., Tiphany Travet of South Bend, Ind., and Penny Williams of Augusta; four brothers, Zhivago Travet of Vidalia, Johnny Williams of Warner Robins, Bobby Buckner of Savannah, and Beary Williams of Glennville; maternal grandfather, Raymond Jenkins of Vidalia; and a host of relatives and friends.

Pallbearers were Frank Shedrick, Moses Harden, Aaron Pearce, Dennis Pearce, Tim Tann and Jamie Cheeks.

Mosley’s Funeral Home of Swainsboro was in charge of arrangements.