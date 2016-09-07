Local student to be featured on shelves nationwide
by Halei Lamb | September 7, 2016 2:03 pm
Lyriq Anyla King, a second grade student at Twin City Elementary, was recently chosen for the Just For Me hair product ad campaign. Just For Me is a popular hair product that has been in the marketplace since the 1990s. The product with Lyriq’s picture will be featured on retail shelves nationwide.
Lyriq was selected for the ad campaign by Cynthia Bailey’s Modeling Agency, which previously recruited her brother, B.J. King, as a young model with the agency…
