Legal Notices: Week of August 31, 2016

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF EMANUEL COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

EDITH ANN GARLAND

PLAINTIFF

VS.

KAITLYN DANIELLE PEEBLES

MICHAEL REFFETT

DONALD SCOTT ALLEN

DEFENDANTS

CIVIL ACTION NO.

ORDER

The above-captioned Petition For Change of Child Custody and Affidavit of Diligent Search, having been read and considered; and it appearing that the Respondents MICHAEL REFFETT and DONALD SCOTT ALLEN, cannot, after due diligence, be found in order to perfect personal service;

It is therefore ordered that the Respondents shall be served by publication of summons as provided by law.

This 5th day of August, 2016

Kathy S. Palmer, Chief Judge

Robert S. Reeves, Judge

Emanuel County Superior Court

Middle Judicial Circuit

Order Prepared By:

Marnique W. Oliver

Attorney for Plaintiff

P.O. Box 308

202 West Main St.

Swainsboro, Georgia 30401

(478) 289-7661 (phone)

(478) 289-7662 (fax)

legaleagleoliver@yahoo.com

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS

All creditors of the estate of JAMES E. JOHNSON, decedent, late of Emanuel County, State of Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.

This the 11th day of August,2106

REID E. JOHNSON, executor of the estate of

JAMES E. JOHNSON, dededent.

2003 Peacock Drive, Dublin, Ga. 31021

478-251-8851

|

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF EMANUEL COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

IN RE:

DERRICK LAKEITH KNIGHT SR.,

DECEASED

ESTATE NO. 16E0088

NOTICE OF PETITION TO FILE FOR YEAR’S SUPPORT

The Petition of EULA STROWBRIDGE KNIGHT, for a year’s support from the estate of DERRICK LAKEITH KNIGHT, Deceased, for Decedent’s Surviving Spouse minor children, having been duly filed, all interested persons are hereby notified to show cause, if any they have, on or before 10:00 A.M. September 12, 2016, why said Petition should not be granted.

All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed on or before the time stated in the preceding sentence. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed the Petition may be granted without a hearing.

DON E. WILKES

Judge of the Probate Court

P.O.Box 70 / 125 S. Main Street

Swainsboro, Ga. 30401

Address

478-237-7091

Telephone Number

By: Jeanie Hooks

Clerk of the Probate Court

|

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF EMANUEL COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

IN RE: ESTATE OF

FRANK BENNETT JR.,

DECEASED

ESTATE NO. 16E0085

NOTICE

IN RE: The Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form in the above-referenced estate having been duly filed,

TO: Debra Odom, Lionel Odom, Napoleon Bennett, Dan Bennett, Mary Barth, Peggy Youmans, Lucy Roberson, W.L. Hall, Larry Bennett, Vickie B. Hooks, Leonard Bennett, Jr., Susie B. Watson, Judy B. Garrett, Laura Alison Tucker, and Sally Hareb.

This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form, in this Court on or before 10:00 A.M. September 19th, 2016.

BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.

Don E. Wilkes _____ ___________

Judge of the Probate Court

By: Nicky Odom

Clerk of the Probate Court

P.O, Box 70/125 S. Main St.

Swainsboro, GA 30401____

Address

478-237-7091____________

Telephone Number

|

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF EMANUEL COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

IN RE: ESTATE OF

PAULINE BUIE POSLEY,

DECEASED

ESTATE NO. 16E0092

PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION

TO: All Interested Parties

Alexander William Posley has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the estate of Pauline Buie Posley deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before 10:00 A.M. September 19th, 2016.

BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.

Don E. Wilkes _____ ___________

Judge of the Probate Court

By: Nicky Odom

Clerk of the Probate Court

P.O, Box 70/125 S. Main St.

Swainsboro, GA 30401____

Address

478-237-7091____________

Telephone Number

|

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY

All creditors of the estate of JACK WEBB, decedent, late of Emanuel County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to Jerry N. Cadle, P.C., P.O. Box 68, Swainsboro, GA 30401 according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.

This 23rd day of August, 2016.

Linda R. Webb, Jill Webb Carter, Maggie Webb Hadden, Executrixes of the Estate of Jack Webb, decedent

Jerry N. Cadle, P.C.

P.O. Box 68

Swainsboro, GA 30401

|

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF EMANUEL COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

IN RE: ESTATE OF

GEORGE E. SCARBORO III,

DECEASED

ESTATE NO. 16E0093

PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION

NOTICE

TO: All Interested Parties and To Whom It May Concern:

Sherry D. Collins f/k/a Sherry Durden Scarboro has petitioned for to be appointed Administrator of the estate of George E. Scarboro, III deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before September 26th at 10:00 A.M., 2016.

BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.

Don E. Wilkes ________________

Judge of the Probate Court

By: Nicky Odom ____

Clerk of the Probate Court

P.O. Box 70/125 S. Main St._______ _____

Swainsboro, GA 30401 _________________

Address

478-237-7091 ____

Telephone Number

|

STATE OF GEORGIA

COUNTY OF EMANUEL

IM RE: ESTATE OF EDWARD LEWIS COWART

All creditors of the estate of EDWARD LEWIS COWART, deceased, late of Emanuel County, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to us.

This 25th day of August, 2016

Dorothy S. Cowart

Executor

c/o H. Lehman Franklin, Jr.

Attorney at Law

H. Lehman Franklin, P.C.

P.O. Box 1064

Statesboro, GA 30459

912-764-9616

|

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF HAYWOOD

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 16JT18

IN RE:

A Minor Child, born,

April 28, 2012

TO: JERRY THOMAS STINES

Take notice that pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action.

The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Termination of Parental Rights

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than the 10th day of October, 2016, said date being forty (40) days from the first publication of this notice, or from the date complaint is required to be filed, whichever is later; and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought.

This the 17 day of August, 2016

SMATHERS & SMATHERS

Attorneysat Law

Attorney for Petitioners

State Bar No. 40076

118 Main Street, Suite B

Canton, North Carolina 28716

T: 828/648-8240

F: 828/648-3869

|

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

FEDERAL PROJECT NO. M005329

EMANUEL COUNTY

SEALED PROPOSALS FOR FURNISHING ALL LABOR, MATERIAL, EQUIPMENT AND OTHER THINGS

NECESSARY FOR THE FOLLOWING WORK WILL BE RECEIVED BY THE UNDERSIGNED AT THE

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION, ONE GEORGIA CENTER, 600 WEST PEACHTREE ST., NW,

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, 30308 UNTIL 11:00 A.M.,SEPTEMBER 16, 2016 AND PUBLICLY OPENED.

4.984 MILES OF MILLING, INLAY, PLANT MIX RESURFACING, SINGLE SURFACE

TREATMENT PAVING AND SHOULDER REHABILITATION ON SR 46 BEGINNING AT US 1/SR 4

AND EXTENDING TO THE CANDLER COUNTY LINE.

(E)

CONTRACT TIME : 8/31/2017 PROPOSAL GUARANTY : 5.00%

DISTRICT OFFICE : TENNILLE PRICE OF PLANS :

DBE :4.00

PLANS AND SPECIFICATIONS MAY BE INSPECTED AT THE DISTRICT OFFICE AS INDICATED.

COPIES OF THE STANDARD SPECIFICATIONS ($35.00) MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE STATE

TRANSPORTATION OFFICE ENGINEER AT ONE GEORGIA CENTER, 600 WEST PEACHTREE ST., NW,

IN ATLANTA, TELEPHONE NUMBER (404) 631?1215. PLANS ARE AVAILABLE AS INDICATED.

PAYMENT OF THE CORRECT AMOUNT MUST BE MADE WITHIN 30 DAYS OF BILLING; SUCH

PAYMENTS ARE NOT REFUNDABLE.

PAYMENT WILL BE MADE TO THE CONTRACTOR EACH CALENDAR MONTH BASED ON THE ESTIMATED

WORK COMPLETE IN PLACE AS PRESCRIBED BY THE STANDARD SPECIFICATIONS.

THE STATE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS.

RUSSELL R. McMURRY, P.E., COMMISSIONER

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

|

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Nicholas E. Morris to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Queensborough National Bank & Trust Company, its successors and assigns, dated February 28, 2014, recorded in Deed Book 397, Page 16, Emanuel County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION by assignment recorded in Deed Book 431, Page 588, Emanuel County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of ONE HUNDRED FORTY THOUSAND EIGHT HUNDRED SIXTEEN AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($140,816.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Emanuel County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in October, 2016, the following described property: SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given). Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above. U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2. The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: U.S. Bank National Association, 4801 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42301 855-698-7627. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is Nicholas E. Morris or a tenant or tenants and said property is more commonly known as 223 Princess Street, Twin City, Georgia 30471. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed. U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION as Attorney in Fact for Nicholas E. Morris McCalla Raymer Pierce, LLC 1544 Old Alabama Road Roswell, Georgia 30076 www.foreclosurehotline.net EXHIBIT “A” All that tract or parcel of land lying, situate, and being in the City of Twin City, 1560th G.M. District of Emanuel County, Georgia, containing 3.88 acres, designated as Lot #6, fronting on the Northern side of Princess Street, as shown on plat of survey made by Steve Bargeron, Surveyor, dated October 6, 2003, revised March 8, 2004, which is recorded in the Office of the Clerk, Emanuel Superior Court in Plat Book 20, Page 42-A, to which reference is made as a part of this description. Said property is bounded now or formerly as follows: North by lands of Bobby Lopez; Northeast by lands of Phillip Longmire and Beatrice Longmire; Southeast by lands of State of Georgia; South by lands of LeRoy Sapp and Princess Street; and West by lands of Christine Henderson. Said property is subject to non-exclusive easement rights over, along and across pond area shown shaded on said plat retained by the property owners of Lots 4-12, as shown on said plat. This is the same property conveyed to DRB Realty & Properties, LLC by deed of Branch Banking & Trust Company, dated May 9, 2013, recorded in the aforesaid Clerk’s Office in Deed Book 385, Page 481. Subject to all easements, rights of way, and restrictions of record. Said property is subject to non-exclusive easement rights over, along and across pond area shown shaded on said plat retained by the property owners of Lots 4-12, as shown on said plat. This is the same property conveyed to DRB Realty & Properties, LLC by deed of Branch Banking & Trust Company, dated May 9, 2013, recorded in the aforesaid Clerk’s Office in Deed Book 385, Page 481. Subject to all easements, rights of way, and restrictions of record. Current Tax Parcel No. 165A-090 MR/th4 10/4/16 Our file no. 5315616 – FT8

|

LEGAL NOTICE OF HEARING TO ABATE A NUISANCE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF EMANUEL COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

FILE IN OFFICE: AUGUST 24, 2016

CIVIL ACTION FILE NO. 16-CV-217

COMPLAINT TO ABATE

A PUBLIC NUISANCE

The City of Nunez, a State of

Georgia Municipal Corporation,

Plaintiff

VS

The Estate of Thomas Graham

as owner of real estate located

in the City of Nunez, Emanuel

County, Georgia, and any and

all other persons at interest

Defendant(s)

The Defendant(s) named in the above complaint are hereby required to show cause before the Court at 10:00o’clock a.m., at the Courthouse in Swainsboro, Emanuel County, Georgia on the 5th day of October, 2016 why the premises described in the complaint should not be abated as a nuisance. Any objections to this proceeding must be filed in writing with the Clerk of Superior Court of Emanuel County on or before the date scheduled for hearing.

This Notice is given pursuant to an Order of the Court dated August 24th, 2016.

Sidney B. Shepherd

Attorney for Plaintiff

P. O. Box 99

Swainsboro, GA 30401

|

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Charles David Bedgood and Angela Kitchings Bedgood to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for GMAC Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns, dated December 14, 2005, recorded in Deed Book 260, Page 390, Emanuel County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to Green Tree Servicing LLC by assignment recorded in Deed Book 393, Page 291, Emanuel County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of ONE HUNDRED EIGHTY-EIGHT THOUSAND AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($188,000.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Emanuel County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in October, 2016, the following described property: SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given). Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above. Ditech Financial, LLC FKA Green Tree Servicing LLC is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2. The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: Ditech Financial LLC, 7360 S. Kyrene Rd., Tempe, AZ 85284 800-692-8469. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is C. J. Bedgood or a tenant or tenants and said property is more commonly known as 719 Hwy 221 North, Adrian, Georgia 31002. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed. Ditech Financial, LLC FKA Green Tree Servicing LLC as Attorney in Fact for Charles David Bedgood and Angela Kitchings Bedgood McCalla Raymer Pierce, LLC 1544 Old Alabama Road Roswell, Georgia 30076 www.foreclosurehotline.net EXHIBIT “A” All that parcel of land in Emanuel County, State of Georgia, as more fully described in Deed Book 12, Page 579, ID # 013-015, lying and being in the 1748th G.M. District of Emanuel County, Georgia, containing 1.20 acres, more or less, as shown on that particular plat of survey prepared by Nevil Land Surveying, Inc., Surveyor, dated May 6, 2000, as filed in Plat Book 18, Page 398. Said tract of land is bounded, now or formerly, on said plat as follows: North, West, and South by other lands of Charles David Bedgood and Angela Kitchings Bedgood; and Easy by U.S. Highway 221. By fee simple deed from Betty F. Morgan as set forth in Deed Book 12, Page 579 dated 02/28/1989 and recorded 03/02/1989, Emanuel County Records, State of Georgia. MR/hq1 10/4/16 Our file no. 5328216 – FT2

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE UNDER POWER

EMANUEL COUNTY, GEORGIA

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Raymond B. Johnson, Sr. and Louise J. Johnson to Commercial Credit Plan, Incorporated, dated September 29, 1998, and recorded in Deed Book 117, Page 95, Emanuel County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to CitiFinancial Servicing LLC by assignment recorded on January 6, 2015 in Book 410 Page 122 in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Emanuel County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of Fifty-Four Thousand Fifty-Four and 32/100 dollars ($54,054.32), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Emanuel County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on October 4, 2016, the following described property:

All that parcel of land in the 53rd G. M. of District Emanuel County, State of Georgia, as more fully described in Deed Book 105, Page 623, ID # 097-013, being known and designated as metes and bounds property and described as follows:

1.01 acres, more or less, fronting 197.58 feet on U.S. Highway No. 1 as shown by a plat of survey prepared by Billy Flanders, Registered Land Surveyor, dated December 21, 1993, and recorded in Deed Book 15, Page 755, in the Records of the Clerk’s Office of the Emanuel County Superior Court. The angles, distances, and reference thereto.

By Fee Simple Deed from Bobby Howell as set forth in Deed Book 105, Page 623 dated 02/17/1998 and recorded 02/18/98, Emanuel County Records, State of Georgia.

The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).

The entity having full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the loan (although not required by law to do so) is: CitiFinancial Servicing LLC they can be contacted at 1-877-245-2514 for Loss Mitigation Dept, or by writing to 1111 Northpoint Drive, Building 4, Suite 100, Coppell, Texas 75019, to discuss possible alternatives to avoid foreclosure.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.

To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is Raymond B. Johnson, Sr. and Louise J. Johnson or tenant(s); and said property is more commonly known as 1033 Highway 1 South, Swainsboro, GA 30401.

The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed and (3) any right of redemption or other lien not extinguished by foreclosure.

CitiFinancial Servicing LLC as Attorney in Fact for Raymond B. Johnson, Sr. and Louise J. Johnson.

Brock & Scott, PLLC

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road

Suite 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

404-789-2661

B&S file no.: 14-24026

|

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

WHEREAS, on April 28, 1986, for value received, Annie Mae Williams executed and delivered to the United States of America, acting through the United States Department of Agriculture, a Deed to Secure Debt conveying certain real estate located in Emanuel County, Georgia, and said Deed to Secure Debt was recorded in the Office of the Clerk of the Superior Court for Emanuel County, Georgia, in Book # IU, Page# 438-441; and

WHEREAS, the United States of America now holds the above described security deed covering the said real estate; and

WHEREAS, the Deed to Secure Debt held by the United States of America provides that should default occur, the holder may declare the entire indebtedness secured by the Deed to Secure Debt due and payable and, in compliance with the power of sale provisions contained in said security deed proceed to sell the property at public outcry; and

WHEREAS, after default, the United States of America has declared all of the indebtedness secured by the Deed to Secure Debt due and payable and hereby certifies that it has complied with all of its loan servicing regulations;

NOW, THEREFORE, the said United States of America, acting as aforesaid, under and in compliance with the power of sale provision contained in the Deed to Secure Debt, will proceed to sell at public outcry, for cash or certified funds to the highest bidder in front of the Courthouse in Emanuel County, during the legal hours of sale, on the 4th day of October, 2016, the following-described property conveyed in the Deed to Secure Debt, to Wit:

All that certain lot or parcel of land situate, lying and being in the City of Swainsboro, 53rd G.M. District of Emanuel County, Georgia, and being designated as Lot Number 43, Block “E” in DeAlva Park Subdivision, as shown on the plat prepared by Aubrey E. Scott, Surveyor, dated July 8, 1980, and recorded in Plat Book 10, Page 572, of the Records of the Clerk, Superior Court, Emanuel County, Georgia. Said plat is hereby incorporated herein for a more full, complete and accurate description hereof. Said lot being bounded as shown on said plat as follows: On the Northeast by Lot Number 44, of said Subdivision; Southeast by lands of J.H. Morgan, Trustee; Southwest by Lot Number 42, said Subdivision; and Northwest by the right-of-way of King Circle Drive.

The above described property will be sold subject to any and all outstanding real estate taxes that are due and payable.

The failure of any high bidder to pay the purchase price and close the sale shall, at the option of the United States of America, be cause for rejection of the bid, and, if the bid is rejected, the United States of America shall have the option of making the sale to the next highest bidder who is ready, willing and able to comply with the terms thereof. The proceeds of said sale will first be applied to the payment of the indebtedness to the United States of America, other charges, and the expenses of sale, as provided in the above-described Deed to Secure Debt.

This the 31st day of August, 2016.

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

By__________________/S/___________________

Thomas B. Herron

Director, Default Management Branch

United States Department of Agriculture,

Rural Development

ITS: Authorized Representative

|

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

Georgia, Emanuel County

All creditors of the estate of Joe Nathan Knight, Sr., deceased late of Emanuel County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me. Claims and payments should be sent to Richard J. Thompson, Attorney at Law, P.O. Box 824, Swainsboro, Georgia, 30401.

Richard J. Thompson

Administrator of the Estate of

Joe Nathan Knight, Sr., deceased

Richard J. Thompson

123 South Main Street

P.O. Box 824

Swainsboro, Georgia 30401

(478) 419-1022

State Bar # 305464

|

City of Oak Park

Sealed Bids

Surplus Property

The City of Oak Park is taking sealed bids on the following property on October 3, 2016.

PROPERTY # 1: 114 Ricky Rowland Drive.

3 Bedroom House and 105 ft. X 170.2 ft. lot located at the corner of Foskey Street and Ricky Rowland Drive in the City of Oak Park.

Said property is a part of that shown on Emanuel Tax Assessors Map # 13-058.

Said property is Parcel 1 on a Plat of Survey recorded in Emanuel Superior Court Plat Book 20, page 109B.

PROPERTY # 2: 112 Ricky Rowland Drive.

3 Bedroom House and 104.7 ft. X 169.36 ft. lot

Said property is a part of that shown on Emanuel Tax Assessors Map # 13-058.

Said property is Parcel 2 on a Plat of Survey recorded in Emanuel Superior Court Plat Book 20, page 109B.

The properties are occupied by tenants. To make an appointment to inspect the property, please contact Monica Slater at Oak Park City Hall, phone 912-578-4115 or 478-331-9002.

Sealed bids are due on or before 4:00 P.M. on October 3, 2016. All bids must be accompanied by a 10% bid bond which will be non-refundable to the successful bidder. Property and improvements are being sold as is with all faults and no warranty.

Tenants will have ninety (90) days to vacate the premises after closing.

The City of Oak Park reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

|

GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY.

WHEREAS, on the 29th day of July 2013, Patricia B Young did execute and deliver her Deed to Secure Debt to Spivey State Bank, A Division of Persons Banking, same being recorded in Deed Book 389, PAGE(S) 303, Emanuel County, Georgia; and

WHEREAS, thereafter the Promissory Note for which the security deed was given to secure becoming in default, both as to principal and interest, and the holder thereof having exercised its option to declare the entire balance due and payable immediately and to proceed to foreclose under the power of sale in said Security Deed; and

WHEREAS, notice has been given as required by the Official Code of Georgia, Section 44-14-162 through 44-14-162.4 (Michie, 1982);

Now, therefore, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash during the legal hours of sale before the Courthouse door in Emanuel County, Georgia, on the first Tuesday in October, 2016, under and by virtue of the power of sale in said Security Deed, the following described property, to wit:

Property Address: 611 Ben St. Swainsboro, Ga.

All that lot or parcel of land, together with all improvements thereon, situate, lying and being in the City of Swainsboro, 53rd GMD of Emanuel County, Georgia, fronting 100 feet on the west side of Mitchell Drive and extending back on the north boundary a distance of 150 feet and on the south boundary a distance of 154.7 feet, and id 136.2 feet wide in the rear, and is bounded, now or formerly, as follows: North and west by lands of R.J. Waller, Jr. Estate; east by Mitchell Drive; and south by Ben Street. Said property is more particularly described by a plat made by Walter K. Maupin, Surveyor, dated November 12, 1971, to which reference is made as a part of this description.

The above-described property will be sold subject to all ad valorem taxes which might be owing at the time of sale and the purchaser will be responsible for any Georgia Real Estate Transfer Tax. Proceeds from said sale will be used first to pay the cost and expenses of said sale; second, to pay the balance on the indebtedness mentioned above due by the said Patricia B Young to Spivey State Bank, A Division of Persons Banking, and third, to pay the surplus, if any, to the person or persons legally entitled thereto.

This 28th day of April, 2016

J. Franklin Edenfield

Attorney at Law

Spivey, Carlton, Edenfield

P.O. Box 309

Swainsboro, GA 30401

478-237-6424