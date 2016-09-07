Jail List

Last Updated: September 7, 2016 at 3:02 pm

John Landford Rainwater Sr., 41; 118 5th Ave., Twin City; entered 8/30/16; Driving lic susp/rev; released 8/30/16; SPD

Alexisa Suana Sampson, 17; 221 East Pine St.; entered 8/30/16; Disorderly conduct; SPD

Jody Lee Clifton, 36; 129 Sycamore Lane; entered 8/30/16; Sexual offend regist/provide false info; ECSO

Christian Michael Estes, 18; 125 East Lee St., Midville; entered 8/30/16; Public indec/indecent expos after 2 prior convictions; ECSO

Miranda Freeman, 26; entered 8/30/16; Parole viol

Kenneth McDowell, 33. 220 Spell Money, Portal; entered 8/30/16; Public indec/indecent expos after 2 prior convictions/Crim trespass; ECSO

Zachary Taylor Anderson, 20; 1420 Hwy. 56 N.; entered 8/30/16; Driving while unlicensed/expired; released 8/31/16; SPD

Thomas Devouil, 69; 427 William Rountree Rd.; entered 8/31/16; Financial transaction card fraud; released 8/31/16; SPD

Jenelle Kimerly Anthony, 37; 307 Odomville Church Rd., Adrian; entered 8/31/16; Burgarly; released 9/3/16; ECSO

Curtis Lee Kirkland, 32; entered 8/31/16; Theft/rec/stolen prop; released 9/2/16; ECSO

Mitchell Lee Jones, 27; 185 Leon Hall Rd.; entered 8/31/16; Improper passing/Driving lic susp/rev/Reckless driving/Give false name/false info to police/Fleeing/attempt to elude ofc; released 9/1/16; ECSO

Kenneth Ray Rankins, 21; 11197 Turner Rd., Metter; entered 8/31/16; released 9/1/16; ECSO

William L McGee, 40; Sunset Inn; entered 8/31/16; No proof of insurance/Driving lic susp/rev/Suspended registration/VGCSA possession Marijuana

Joseph Buster Earp, 58; 305 W. Church St.; entered 8/31/16; Aggr. stalking; SPD

Shontez Vanwong Wilcher, 33; 312 Stevens Dr.; entered 8/31/16; Driving while unlicensed/expired; released 9/2/16; SPD

Jaquan Monquez Anthony, 19; 307 Odomville Church Rd., Adrian; entered 9/1/16; Burglary; released 9/3/16; ECSO

Antawn Terrell Coney, 31; 334 Steven Dr.; entered 9/2/16; Probation/Swainsboro PD/Middle Ga Probation; released 9/3/16; Walk-In

Curtis Lashon Tarver, 30; 33683 Rosalia Ave. Lillian, AL; entered 9/3/16; Bench Warrant/Superior Court/Aggr. assault/Bench Warrant/State Court/Theft/taking/Entering auto/VGCSA/vio ga control subst. act/Dui/alch/VGCSA Marijuana/poss less than oz/misd/Speeding 15-29 MPH over/Burglary/Obst/ofc/Leaving scene of accident/Driving while unlicensed/expired/Failure to maintain lane/Open container/Poss of firearm by conv. felon/Poss of firearm during the commission of a felony; SPD

Murry Ray Jones, 53; 2122 Highway 56 N., Summertown; entered 9/3/16; Probation/Swainbsoro PD/Middle Ga Probation; released 9/4/16; Walk-in

Lorna Ashley Fortner, 21; 3723 Canoochee Garfield Rd., Garfield; entered 9/3/16; Dui/alch/Improper backing/Duty/stop at scene/hit run/leave scene; released 9/3/16; GSP

Timothy Aaron Hackle, 39; 748 Hodo Rd., Kite; entered 9/3/16; Child Support/Superior Court Contempt Order/Driving lic susp/rev; ECSO

Jamichael Jerrod Walker, 29; 368 Oak Grove Church Rd.; entered 9/4/16; Driving lic susp/rev/VGCSA Marijuana posse less than oz/misd; released 9/4/16; SPD

Christopher Obearon Thomas, 33; 203 Blackberry Rd.; entered 9/4/16; Probation/Superior Court; ECOS

Michael Joe Walker Jr., 20; 329 Advantage Ln.; entered 9/5/16; Dui/Alc/Under 21 YOA/.02 grams or more; released 9/5/16; ECSO

Daisy Lee Murphy, 62; 620 Mist St.; entered 9/5/16; Aggr stalking; ECSO

Xavier Jacquez Owens, 18; 230 Rainbow Ridge; entered 9/5/16; Stat rape; released 9/5/16; SPD