Hunter Ray Robinson, baby boy

Funeral services for baby boy Hunter Ray Robinson were held in the chapel of Chapman Funeral Home at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016 with Reverends Randy Adams and Wade Williams officiating. Interment followed in the Eastbrook Cemetery. He died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016.

Survivors include his parents, Nathan Hunter Robinson and Amanda Michelle Collins of Garfield; maternal grandparents, Terry and Denise Collins of Garfield; paternal grandparents, Robby and Holly Robinson of Garfield; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family members.

Pallbearers were Terry Collins and Lucas Smith.

Chapman Funeral Home of Swainsboro was in charge of arrangements.