Government offices closed today
by Halei Lamb | September 2, 2016 8:25 am
According to County Administrator Guy Singletary and Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office, all county offices that are not essential to storm assistance and relief will be closed today, Sept. 2.
County offices, including the Sheriff’s Administrative Office and Emanuel County Courthouse will remain closed Monday, Sept. 4 in observance of Labor Day and will re-open for business Tuesday, Sept. 5. Although the administrative office will be closed, ECSO will maintain 24 hour operations from the Emanuel County Jail throughout the holiday weekend.
Swainsboro City Hall will also be closed today.
