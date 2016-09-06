Emanuel’s Children: Stories of a Southern Family

Swainsboro native Ron Seckinger is publishing true stories about his grandmother’s generation at http://ronseckinger.com. “Emanuel’s Children: Stories of a Southern Family” follows the lives of eight siblings born in Emanuel County between 1888 and 1913. The eight were Jessie Stroud Fields, Jewel Stroud Hooks, Emmit Stroud, Denver Stroud, Marjorie Stroud Scott, Kermit Stroud, Alice Stroud Mitchell, and Maude Stroud Moreno. The combined stories also constitute a history of Swainsboro and Emanuel County during the first half of the 20th century.

Fleeing persecution in Russia, Joseph Ehrlich and Rebecca Smolensky arrived in the United States in 1890-91 and wed in Savannah in 1896. “Dry Goods,” the 11th installment of “Emanuel’s Children: Stories of a Southern Family,” chronicles their rise to rank among the most prominent citizens of Emanuel County.