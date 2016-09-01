Emanuel County Schools closed tomorrow

All Emanuel County Schools and offices will be closed Friday, Sept. 2, which includes all academic, athletic, and club activities. Governor Deal has declared a State of Emergency for 56 counties in South Georgia, including Emanuel County. Tropical Storm Hermine’s path will be bringing rain and high winds to the area, and the safety of our students, staff, and parents is of the utmost importance.

Emanuel County Schools and offices will re-open on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at regular working hours.

All athletic events for today will continue as planned, unless otherwise notified. ECI’s football game scheduled for tomorrow night against Portal High School has been moved to tonight, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m. at Rountree Stadium.