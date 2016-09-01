Emanuel County placed on State of Emergency list

Last Updated: September 1, 2016 at 12:38 pm

Acting on a recommendation from the state’s Emergency Operations Command in anticipation of Tropical Storm Hermine’s imminent Florida landfall, today Georgia Govenor Nathan Deal signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency for 56 counties. Emanuel County, along with 55 others, is one of those included. The state of emergency goes into effect at noon today and will extend through midnight Saturday.

Georgia is expected to receive severe weather related to Tropical Storm Hermine through Saturday. Public safety and public works leaders in Emanuel County met this morning to discuss plans for being both proactive and reactive to Tropical Storm Hermine. According to Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office’s recent Facebook update, available shelters will be named as they become available. ECSO is coordinating with area churches, recreational facilities, etc. and the Red Cross to provide relief if/when the need arises.

Stay tuned to Emanuel County Live and Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, as updates will be posted on the storm as they, too, become available.