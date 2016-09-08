EGSC leads USG in summer enrollment growth

Last Updated: September 8, 2016 at 9:23 am

On August 16, 2016, University System of Georgia Board of Regents released a report outlining enrollment for Summer 2016. In the 30 institutions in the USG, there was an overall increase of 1.9% (or 2,610 students) over 2015’s Summer enrollment. East Georgia State College had the distinction of having the largest percentage of growth in the state with an increase of 15.3%, or 119 students. The second-highest percentage of growth was Georgia Southwestern State University at 14.3%.

While Summer enrollment continued to increase for the second consecutive year, the report noted that Summer enrollment numbers peaked in 2011 with 155,886 students in the USG. Pre-recession figures from Summer 2008 are most comparable to the current Summer enrollment totals.

EGSC’s Summer enrollment totaled 895 students, an increase of 15.3% from last Summer’s 776. The student body was comprised of 70 dual enrollment, or Move on When Ready, students; 493 freshmen; 249 sophomores; 44 juniors and two seniors, as well as 35 transient students and two others. Those enrolled were mostly Georgia residents, though 25 were out-of state and five were from out of the country. Sixty-one point three percent of the students enrolled in EGSC during the summer were female (above the state average of 58.8%, but below the State College average of 64.9%).

“East Georgia is pleased that the hard work and dedication of its faculty and staff have led to another semester of enrollment growth. This means, quite simply, that our hard work is paying dividends because more deserving students are becoming aware of the unique opportunities for an affordable, high quality education available at the college. The enrollment of these students at EGSC will ultimately lead to an improved socio-economic status for this great region of Georgia,” said EGSC President Bob Boehmer.