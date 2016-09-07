Drivers meeting to be held tomorrow at Swainsboro Raceway
by Halei Lamb | September 7, 2016 4:52 pm
Last Updated: September 7, 2016 at 2:59 pm
A drivers meeting will be held Thursday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. at Swainsboro Raceway. All car and kart drivers and crew members are urged to attend.
