Drivers meeting to be held tomorrow at Swainsboro Raceway

Last Updated: September 7, 2016 at 2:59 pm

A drivers meeting will be held Thursday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. at Swainsboro Raceway. All car and kart drivers and crew members are urged to attend.

