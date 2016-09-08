Don’t miss the Dash With a Splash 5K and Fun Run!

East Georgia State College’s annual Dash With a Splash 5K and Fun Run returns this year with a twist. This year, the water run will feature a spotlight on community health. Co-sponsors of the race are Southeastern Technical College, Emanuel Medical Center, East Georgia Healthcare, and Pruitt Health Hospice.

The race will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2016, as part of EGSC’s September events. Check in for the 5K and one mile Fun Run begins at 7 a.m. The 5K race begins at 8 a.m. and the one mile Fun Run begins at 9 a.m. All races will begin at the Luck Flanders Gambrell Building on EGSC’s Swainsboro campus. The awards ceremony will be held at the Gambrell Building at 9:30 a.m. following the Fun Run.

Deadline for pre-registration is September 13, 2016. The 5K is $25 for general registration and $10 for students (with a valid ID). The Fun Run $10 or free with 5K registration. Prices increase by $5 after September 13, and t-shirts are guaranteed only for those pre-registering.

Awards will be presented for the 5K for 1st, 2nd and 3rd Overall Male and Female and 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Masters Male and Female, as well as the top three male and female finishers in each age group: 10 and under, 11 – 14, 15 – 19, 20 – 24, 25 – 29, 30 – 34, 35 – 39, 40 – 44, 45 – 49, 50 – 54, 55 – 59, 60 – 64, 65 – 69, and 70 and older. All Fun Run participants will receive participation awards, and medals will be presented to winners of each Fun Run age group: 4 and under, 5 – 9, 10 – 14, and 15 – 20.

To register for the Dash With a Splash 5K and Fun Run for Community Health, visit www.ega.edu/dashwithasplash2016. If you have any questions, call Lisa Cassidy at 478-289-2070 or email her at lmcassidy@ega.edu.