Dash With a Splash 5K and Fun Run announced

Last Updated: September 7, 2016 at 3:13 pm

East Georgia State College’s annual Dash With a Splash 5K and Fun Run returns this year with a twist. This year, the water run will feature a spotlight on community health. Co-sponsors of the race are Southeastern Technical College, Emanuel Medical Center, East Georgia Healthcare and Pruitt Health Hospice.

The race will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, as part of EGSC’s September events. Deadline for pre-registration is September 13, 2016.

Find out more details about the race and how to register in this week’s Blade!