Claudene Johnson Stephens, 82

Funeral services for Claudene Johnson Stephens, 82, will be held on September 10, 2016 at 11 a.m. at El Bethel Church in Twin City. The family will receive friends at Tomlinson Funeral Home in Swainsboro on September 9, 2016 from 5 – 7 p.m. She died September 7, 2016.

Mrs. Claudene Johnson Stephens was born in 1934 to Jane and Claude Johnson. She lived a long and full life. Stephens was best known by her nickname, “Tissie,” which her father gave her as a small child.

In 1950, she married Jack Walden of Canoochee and lived most of her life in Emanuel County. To this marriage, four children were born: Kathy, Andy, Debra and Suzanne. After a long battle with cancer, Jack died in 1986. In 1992, Stephens married Garnette Stephens of Adrian. They were married for 14.5 years until his passing in 2004.

After moving back home to Twin City, Stephens lived on the land that had been passed down from her grandfather, Furn Johnson. She was retired from the Emanuel County Tax Assessor’s Office and was a member of El Bethel Church. Stephens was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Janie Lou Johnson, Mary Jo Widincamp and Madge Donaldson; one brother, Little Furn Johnson; and a great-granddaughter, Annie Walden.

Survivors include her children, Kathy (Archie) Jordan, Andy (Ann) Walden, Debra Bird and Suzanne (Clay) Walden-Wells; grandchildren, Jason (Jenny) Grimes, Athen (Abby) Walden, Aaron (Dena) Walden, Anson (Amy) Walden, Ryan and Carey Bird; great-grandchildren, Jack, Ally, Lola, Mary-Ella and Jorie Jane Walden, and Gracie and Agatha Grimes.

Pallbearers are Jason Grimes, Athen Walden, Aaron Walden, Anson Walden, Ryan Bird, Jack Walden and Benjie Donaldson.

Tomlinson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.