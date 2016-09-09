Charles “Bubba” Pollett III, 68

Funeral services for Charles “Bubba” Pollett III, 68, of Wadley will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016 at Wadley United Methodist Church with Rev. Larry Sauls and Rev. Chris Shoemaker officiating. Burial will follow in the Wadley City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 – 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2016. He died Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016 at Jefferson Hospital.

Mr. Charles “Bubba” Pollett III was a native and lifelong resident of Wadley. He was a son of the late Charles Gordon Pollett Jr. and Jane Raines Pollett Wimberly. He graduated from Wadley High School in 1966, served in the National Guard for 10 years, retired from Cooper Machine Shop August 31, 2016 after 44 years of service, and was a lifelong member of Wadley United Methodist Church. Pollett was preceded in death by his parents and twin grandsons, Matthew Kenneth Lunceford and David Charles Lunceford.

Survivors include his loving wife of 46 years, Joanna Pollett of Wadley; daughters, Anna Marie (Jeff) Reich of Swainsboro and Elizabeth (Bob) Lunceford of Washington; sister, Cheryl (Sam) Arrington of Louisville; brother, Chuck (Roxanne) Wimberly of Swainsboro; grandchildren, Emily Reich and John Reich; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.

Pallbearers are Larry Purvis, Chuck McMillan, Bob Lunceford, Jeff Reich, Stan Johnson and Rocky Stewart. Honorary pallbearers are Gary Hutchins, Joe Miller, and employees of Cooper Machine Shop.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Wadley United Methodist Church, 36 W. Calhoun Street, Wadley, Ga. 30477 or to Moxley Baptist Church, c/o Bill Miller, 1064 WB Miller Road, Wadley, Ga. 30477.

Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Louisville is in charge of arrangements.