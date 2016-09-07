Brinson presents Dixie Theater program to Kiwanians

The Kiwanis Club of Swainsboro held its weekly meeting Thursday, Aug. 30, 2016 at Catered Creations at 7 p.m. with President Jane Durden presiding. The meeting had 26 members in attendance with no guests.

The program for the evening was hosted by Dess Smith, who introduced Lynn Brinson, the director of downtown development. Brinson spoke about the renovation project of the Dixie Theater on North Green Street in downtown Swainsboro. The theater was opened on November 19, 1934 by William H. Karrh. In the late 1960s, the Dixie Theater ran its last film and closed its doors. The building was repurposed as part of the Delores and Woody’s department store and later became Rainbow Antique Mall. Jim and Bill Karrh, grandsons of William H. Karrh, donated the vacant theater to the City of Swainsboro for renovation. The theater will be named the Barbara and Tobe Karrh Community Arts Center after their parents, the son and daughter-in-law of William Karrh…

