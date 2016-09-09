Are you ready for PFFA Day?

Last Updated: September 8, 2016 at 9:01 am

On September 24, 2016, East Georgia State College will host their annual Parents, Family, Friends and Alumni Day at their Swainsboro campus. Beginning with registration for the Dash With a Splash for Community Health at 7 a.m., campus will be humming with activity all day long!

The Dash With a Splash for Community Health will feature a 5K race beginning at 8 a.m. and a one mile Fun Run at 9 a.m. All races will begin at the Luck Flanders Gambrell Building, and the awards ceremony will be at 9:30 a.m. following the Fun Run. To register, visit www.ega.edu/dashwithasplash2016.

Following the Dash, the excitement will move to Ezra Pond for the annual Duct Tape Regatta. Check in begins at 10 a.m. and the race begins at 11 a.m. Awards will be presented to the fastest and overall winner of the race, the most creative/best use of theme (to enter for this award, the boat must go along with this year’s theme of “artist,” where boat teams pick an artist and design a boat around them), and the Titanic Award presented to the boat that sinks the most dramatically. Deadline to register for the Regatta is September 23. Questions can be directed to Taylor Edenfield at tedenfield@ega.edu or Dabney Edenfield at dedenfield@ega.edu.

Once the Duct Tape Regatta has concluded, attendees can enjoy a free lunch of pizza, a soda and cookies and enjoy the booths scattered around the Swainsboro campus. There will be carnival rides, art activities, tours of the Nature Trail, nitrogen ice cream and much, much more. As always, PFFA Day is free and open to all, so don’t miss out on this fun-filled day at EGSC!