Andrew McCoy Jr., 76

Funeral services for Andrew McCoy Jr., 76, of Twin City were held in the chapel of Chapman Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016 with Reverend Lamar Kersey officiating. Interment was held in the Wheeler Cemetery in Kite. He died Monday, Aug. 29, 2016 at Emanuel Medical Center following an extended illness.

Mr. Andrew McCoy Jr. was born May 9, 1940 in Soperton to the late Andrew Jackson McCoy and Beulah Wheeler. He never met a stranger; he would carry on a conversation with anyone he came into contact with. He loved going to the Boneyard on Saturday mornings and sitting around a campfire. McCoy was of the Baptist Faith, and he was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carolyn Diamond McCoy; sons, Tray Voyles and Lasalie Voyles; one sister; and six brothers.

Survivors include his sons, Allan McCoy (Danielle DeCarlo) and Mitchell McCoy, both of Twin City, Charles Voyles of Twin City, and William Voyles (Celina Sapp) of North Carolina; daughter, Lavana McCoy of Swainsboro; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

Pallbearers were Allan McCoy, Mitchell McCoy, Charles Voyles, Anthony DeCarto, Jayjay Pace and Dom Landon.

Chapman Funeral Home of Swainsboro was in charge of arrangements.