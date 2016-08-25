Traffic alert
by Halei Lamb | August 25, 2016 9:11 am
There has been a single vehicle accident on the bypass at Highway 1 and Highway 57. A semi tractor-trailer truck has jackknifed. Traffic is backed up. Please use caution in the area.
