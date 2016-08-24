SHS Tigers lose season opener to Jackson

Last Updated: August 24, 2016 at 10:27 am

The Swainsboro Tigers dropped their opening game of the season to the AAA Jackson Red Devils 38-6. A strong defensive performance in the first half gave way under the constant strain of Jackson’s strong offensive front, turning an 11-6 halftime score into a blowout.

Jacolby Gibbons got the start at QB, but it was the legs of RB Jalyn Williams that provided the early spark as he raced down the field on the game’s third play for a 71-yard touchdown. Little did the Tiger faithful know that this jolt of adrenalize would be the only scoring play of the night for Swainsboro and represent the bulk of their offense the rest of the game.

Defensive lines for both teams were stout in the first half, limiting much movement at all. Offensively, Swainsboro played early from the shadow of their own goal posts, and the inability to move the ball downfield contributed to two safeties in the first quarter. A Red Devil punt downed on Swainsboro’s 1-yard line led to two points when a holding penalty was called in the endzone, which is an automatic safety. On the Tigers’ next possession, a snap over the head of punter DJ Jackson rolled into the endzone where Jackson wisely kicked it out the back of the endzone to avoid a touchdown. Swainsboro would hold onto a 6-4 lead until late in the half when the Red Devils connected on a 23-yard pass to take an 11-6 lead to the break…

