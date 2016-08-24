SHS Lady Tigers pound St. Vincents

Last Updated: August 24, 2016 at 10:51 am

by TROUP BRINSON

The Swainsboro Lady Tigers softball team is definitely on the rise as they split their games last week, blasting St. Vincents 13-2 on Tuesday afternoon. Sitting at 3-3 on the season and 1-1 in the region, the Lady Tigers are starting to mature and play to their potential.

Kalen Wadley had her second monster game of the young season against St. Vincents, going 3-3 with 6 RBIs, including a HR and two doubles. Madison Wimberly added two hits and two RBIs for the Tigers, and Emily Hill collected the win from the rubber.

“After coming off a rough season last year, I am very pleased with where we are right now,” said head coach Rusty Brown. “This team has proven we can swing the bat pretty well. We just have to minimize the errors and pitchers have to throw strikes.”

