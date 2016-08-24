Sheriff’s Reports

Last Updated: August 24, 2016 at 10:20 am

Emanuel County Sheriff’s duties reported…

August 18

Victim on Dowd St. stated that while leaving her residence the defendant backed into her vehicle damaging the drivers side door and left without telling anyone.

EMC and deputies responded to Sycamore Lane in reference to illegal tampering of a light pole.

August 19

The victim carried a four wheeler to the offender to be repaired. After the victim picked up the four wheeler from the offender he realized that none of the repairs were made.

August 20

Victim was traveling East on Hwy 80 when a cow stepped out in front of him and he struck the animal.

Victim was traveling East on Old Nunez Rd. when he struck a deer causing moderate damage to his vehicle.

Victims on Hwy 80 E. stated several items were missing from their vehicles.

August 21

Deputies responded to Summertown Green St. in reference to a reckless driver.

Victim stated that the offender stole $20 out of the console of her vehicle.

Deputies were dispatched to Hwy 56 N. in reference to an alarm.

Deputies were dispatched to Pheasant Rd. in reference to an alarm.

