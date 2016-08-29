Sandra Hale Kirkland, 69

Graveside services for Sandra Hale Kirkland, 69, of Midville will be held Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016 at 10 a.m. at Summertown Methodist Church Cemetery with Father Pete Oyenugba and Rev. Lamar Kersey officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday, Aug. 29, 2016 from 6 – 8 p.m. She died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016 at her residence.

TMrs. Sandra Hale Kirkland was born in Lincoln, R.I. to the late Earl and Catherine Walsh Hale. She was of the Catholic Faith, was a homemaker, and worked several years with Swainsboro Print Works. Kirkland was a wonderful and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by three sisters.

Survivors include her husband of 51 years, George “Frank” Kirkland Sr. of Midville; one daughter, C. Denise (Tommy) Wheeler of Swainsboro; three sons, George F. (Donna) Kirkland Jr. of Midville, Dennis Earl (Meisha) Kirkland of Swainsboro, and Thomas Edward Kirkland of Statesboro; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and extended family.

Pallbearers are Wyatt Johnson, Chesley Flanders, Wendy Underwood, Jimmy Atkins, Sean Burch and Darrell McNure. Honorary pallbearers are Pete Roberson, Tommy Roberson, Charles Paige, Mark Rountree and Nicky Drake.

Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.