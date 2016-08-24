Miss Adams, Mr. Chance to exchange vows November 19

Last Updated: August 24, 2016 at 10:31 am

Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Adams of Millen are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Chelsie Breanna Adams to Milledge Blaze Chance of Millen. The future groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Mike Chance of Millen.

The bride-elect is an honor graduate of Jenkins County High School. Miss Adams is currently employed as a nurse. The groom-elect is an honor graduate of Jenkins County High School and is employed as a lineman for Planters EMC in Millen.

The wedding is planned for November 19 at 4:30 p.m. at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Mike Chance in Millen. A reception will be held at the same location. No formal invitations will be sent.

