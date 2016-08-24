Legal Notices: Week of 8-24-16

Last Updated: August 24, 2016 at 11:00 am

State Of Georgia

County of Emanuel

Notice Of Sheriff’s Sale

Under and by virtue of the Writ of Fieri Facias entered in favor of Brand Banking Co. (“Plaintiff in Fi.Fa.”) against Gary’s Grading & Pipeline Co., Inc. (“Defendant in Fi.Fa”) issued by the Superior Court of Walton County, Georgia in Civil Action File Number 2015-SU-CV-2107-3, and recorded January 20, 2016 in GED Book 217, Page 208, Walton County, Georgia, and further recorded in GED Lien Book 70, Page 182, Emanuel County, Georgia, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse at Emanuel County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on Tuesday, September 6, 2016, the undivided interest of Defendant in Fi.Fa in the following described property:

ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE. LYING AND BEING IN THE 58TH G.M. DISTRICT OF EMANUEL COUNTY, GEORGIA, SHOWN AND DESIGNATED AS TRACT (1), CONTAINING 77.007 ACRES ON A PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY GEORGE WILLIAM DONALDSON, SURVEYOR, DATED NOVEMBER 29.2004 AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 20, PAGE 52D, OF THE RECORDS OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF EMANUEL COUNTY, GEORGIA. SAID PLAT IS, BY EXPRESS REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN FOR A MORE FULL, COMPLETE AND ACCURATE DESCRIPTION OF SAID PROPERTY. SAID TRACT (1) IS BOUNDED AS SHOWN ON SAID PLAT NOW OR FORMERLY AS FOLLOWS: WEST, NORTH AND NORTHWEST BY A BRANCH AND LAND OF MICHAEL R. GRAY AND ROBERT L. GRAY; EAST BY, COUNTY ROAD #265, ALSO KNOWN AS BILL ROUNTREE ROAD; SOUTH BY COUNTY ROAD #258, ALSO KNOWN AS THE LEXY-STILLMORE ROAD.

The property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, easements, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Fi.Fa. The property, or any portion thereof, may be possessed by Gary’s Grading & Pipeline Co., Inc. Notice of levy and sale has been given to the Defendant in Fi.Fa. as required by law. Purchasers pay for all title, transfer costs, taxes, advertising costs, and recording fees.

This 21st day of July, 2016.

Sheriff J. Tyson Stephens, Emanuel County, Georgia.

|

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Darrell A Martin, Jr to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation d/b/a Premier Capital Mortgage, its successors and assigns, dated May 7, 2010, recorded in Deed Book 339, Page 308, Emanuel County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association by assignment recorded in Deed Book 426, Page 41, Emanuel County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of ONE HUNDRED TWENTY-SIX THOUSAND SIX HUNDRED SIXTY-THREE AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($126,663.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Emanuel County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in September, 2016, the following described property:

SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF

The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2.

The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, 3415 Vision Drive, Columbus, OH 43219 800-446-8939.

To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is Darrell A Martin, Jr or a tenant or tenants and said property is more commonly known as 741 Old Nunez Rd, Swainsboro, Georgia 30401.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

as Attorney in Fact for

Darrell A Martin, Jr

McCalla Raymer Pierce, LLC

1544 Old Alabama Road

Roswell, Georgia 30076

www.foreclosurehotline.net

EXHIBIT “A”

All that tract or parcel of land lying, situate, and being in the 53rd G.M. District of Emanuel County, Georgia, which fronts 200 feet, more or less, on the eastern right-of-way of Old Nunez Road, being County Road Number 461, the southwest corner of the property conveyed herein is a point of the right-of-way of Old Nunez Road 150 feet North of the Northeast intersection of Old Nunez Road and Leonard Avenue. Said tract of land is 200 feet in depth and is bounded, generally, now and formerly, as follows: North by lands of Briar Creek Properties; East by lands of Dorothy Ann Summer, et al, and by lands of Marshella Oliver; South by lands of John D. McRae, Jr.; and West by the right-of-way of Old Nunez Road.

MR/hq1 9/6/16

Our file no. 5458115 – FT3

|

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF EMANUEL COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

IN RE: ESTATE OF

SCOTT CADMUS HUDSON,

DECEASED

ESTATE NO. 16E0087

PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION

NOTICE

TO: Whom It May Concern:

Deborah C. Hudson has petitioned for to be appointed Administrator of the estate of Scott Cadmus Hudson, deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before 10:00 a.m. September 6, 2016.

BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.

DON E. WILKES

Judge of the Probate Court

By: Jeanie Hooks

Clerk of the Probate Court

P.O.Box 70

Swainsboro, Ga. 30401

Address

478-237-7091

Telephone Number

|

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Viviana B. Landin to QUEENSBOROUGH NATIONAL BANK & TRUST COMPANY, dated 12/08/2006, recorded in Deed Book 281, Page 45, Emanuel County, Georgia records, as last transferred to THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON F/K/A THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR TBW MORTGAGE-BACKED TRUST 2007-1, MORTGAGE-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-1 by assignment recorded or to be recorded in the Emanuel County, Georgia records conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of Sixty-One Thousand Seven Hundred Fifty and 00/100 DOLLARS ($61,750.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Emanuel County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in September 2016, the following described property:

ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE 53RD G.M. DISTRICT OF EMANUEL COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING 0.954 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AS SHOWN ON THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY DATED OCTOBER 4, 1995, BY WALTER K. MAUPIN JR. SURVEYOR, AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 17, PAGE 381 OF THE EMANUEL COUNTY CLERK`S RECORDS AND BOUNDED NOW OR FORMERLY AS FOLLOWS: ON THE NORTHEAST BY KENNETH J. WARNOCK; ON THE SOUTHEAST BY THE RIGHT OF WAY OF WEST CHURCH STREET; ON THE SOUTHEAST BY THE RIGHT OF WAY OF WEST CHURCH STREET; ON THE SOUTHWEST BY THE HUGH COLEMAN ESTATE; AND ON THE NORTHWEST BY LANDS OF PEGGY L. THOMPSON AND BILLIE L. SCOTT, BILLY L. AND HARRY W. SCOTT AND LYNWOOD AND MARTHA N. SCREWS.

SAID PROPERTY BEING THE SAME AS THAT DESCRIBED IN A WARRANTY DEED FROM GUSSIE A. RICH TO KATHY W. VAUSE DATED OCTOBER 4, 1995 AND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 77, PAGE 524, EMANUEL COUNTY CLERK`S RECORDS.

EMANUEL COUNTY TAX MAP S24-031.

The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.

The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC, 1661 Worthington Road, Suite 100, West Palm Beach, FL 33409, 561-682-8000. Please understand that the secured creditor is not required by law to negotiate, amend, or modify the terms of the mortgage instrument.

To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the parties in possession of the property are Viviana B. Landin, Marciso Pineiro or a tenant or tenants.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON F/K/A THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR TBW MORTGAGE-BACKED TRUST 2007-1, MORTGAGE-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-1

As Attorney in Fact for Viviana B. Landin

Weissman, Nowack, Curry, & Wilco P.C.

Attn: Lender Services

One Alliance Center, 4th Floor

3500 Lenox Road

Atlanta, GA 30326

Our File# 017237-007760

|

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Joseph Young and Shirley Young to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR FIDELITY MORTGAGE A DIVISION OF DELTA FUNDING CORPORATION, dated 10/18/2006, recorded in Deed Book 278, Page 147, Emanuel County, Georgia records, as last transferred to HSBC Bank USA, National Association, as Indenture Trustee for the registered Noteholders of Renaissance Home Equity Loan Trust 2006-4 by assignment recorded or to be recorded in the Emanuel County, Georgia records conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of Forty Thousand and 00/100 DOLLARS ($40,000.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Emanuel County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in September 2016, the following described property:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY, TO WIT: ALL THOSE LOTS OR PARCELS OF LAND, SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE 53RD G.M. DISTRICT OF EMANUEL COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND IN THE CITY OF SWAINSBORO, KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOTS NOS. 46 AND 47 ON THAT CERTAIN PLAT DATED AUGUST 29, 1969, PREPARED BY WALTER K. MAUPIN, SURVEYOR, AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 5, PAGE 253, OF THE RECORDS OF THE CLERK OF THE SUPERIOR COURT OF EMANUEL COUNTY, GEORGIA. SAID PLAT IS BY EXPRESS REFERENCE HEREBY INCORPORATED HEREIN FOR A MORE FULL AND COMPLETE AND ACCURATE DESCRIPTION OF SAID PROPERTY. SAID LOTS TOGETHER BEING BOUNDED AS FOLLOWS: ON THE NORTH BY OAK STREET; ON THE EAST BY HILL AVENUE; ON THE SOUTH BY DAWSON STREET AND ON THE WEST BY LAND OF RAYFIELD MOORE AND LAND OF JOSEPH YOUNG.

FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY; THE APN IS SHOWN BY THE COUNTY ASSESSOR AS S41-101; SOURCE OF TITLE IS BOOK GR, PAGE 172 (RECORDED 07/19/76)

The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.

The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC, 1661 Worthington Road, Suite 100, West Palm Beach, FL 33409, 561-682-8000. Please understand that the secured creditor is not required by law to negotiate, amend, or modify the terms of the mortgage instrument.

To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the parties in possession of the property are Joseph Young and Shirley Young or a tenant or tenants.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.

HSBC Bank USA, National Association, as Indenture Trustee for the registered Noteholders of Renaissance Home Equity Loan Trust 2006-4

As Attorney in Fact for Joseph Young and Shirley Young

Weissman, Nowack, Curry, & Wilco P.C.

Attn: Lender Services

One Alliance Center, 4th Floor

3500 Lenox Road

Atlanta, GA 30326

Our File# 017237-007272

|

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF EMANUEL COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

IN RE: ESTATE OF

ROBERT ELMER FAIRCLOTH,

DECEASED

ESTATE NO. 11E0094

NOTICE

IN RE: Petition for Discharge of Personal Representative

TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES and to whom it may concern:

This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the above-referenced Petition, in this Court on or before 10:00 A.M. Seotember 6, 2016.

BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.

DON E. WILKES

Judge of the Probate Court

P.O.Box 70

Swainsboro, Ga. 30401

Address

By: Jeanie Hooks

Clerk of the Probate Court

478-237-7091

Telephone Number

|

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the city of Swainsboro has levied upon the following property of Janice Parker to satisfy city taxes owing to the said city for the year(s) of: 2014 & 2015 in the initial tax amount a $859.90. Amount does not include cost and interest. This can only be calculated when tax is satisfied.

All that certain parcel of land lying and being in the City of Swainsboro, 53rd G. M. District of Emanuel County, Georgia, and being known an Lot Numbered Thirteen (13) in Bloch Lettered G of DeAlva Park Subdivision, and being more fully described by a plat on record in the office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Emanuel County, Georgia, in Plat Book 9, Page 48 . (095A 021)

Said property will be sold before the courthouse doors in Emanuel County. Georgia on the first Tuesday in September 2016. between the legal hours of sale in order to satisfy said tax

this 5th day of August 2016.

Administrator, City of Swainsboro

|

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the city of Swainsboro has levied upon the following property of Natalie Jordan to satisfy city taxes owing to the said city for the year(s) of: 2015 in the initial tax amount a $295.20. Amount does not include cost and interest. This can only be calculated when tax is satisfied.

All that certain parcel of land lying and being in the City of Swainsboro, 53’d G. M. District of Emanuel County Georgia, and being Lots Numbered Eight (8) and Nine (9) in Block Lettered “K” of DeAlva Park Subdivision, an( being more fully described by a plat on record in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Emanuel County Georgia, in Plat Book 9, Page 48. (095A 074)

Said property will be sold before the courthouse doors in Emanuel County. Georgia on the first Tuesday in September 2016. between the legal hours of sale in order to satisfy said tax this 5th day of August 2016.

Administrator, City of Swainsboro

|

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the city of Swainsboro has levied upon the following property of Bennie Mae Snead to satisfy city taxes owing to the said city for the year(s) of: 2015 in the initial tax amount a $21.70. Amount does not include cost and interest. This can only be calculated when tax is satisfied.

All that lot or parcel of land, lying and being in the City of Swainsboro, 53rd G. M, District of Emanuel County, Georgia, beginning for the same at a point on the Southeast side of a public road as shown on plat of survey made by Walter K. Maupin, Surveyor, dated September 1, 1966, recorded in Plat Book 4, page 49, in the Office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Emanuel County, Georgia, said point being North 56 degrees 00 minutes East 70 feet from the intersection of said public road and Rentz Street and running thence with said public road North 56 degrees 00 minutes East 40 feet to a Concrete monument: thence with land now or formerly of Ralph Parker South 34 degrees 00 minutes East 100 feet to a concrete monument; thence with and of Carrie V. Williams South 55 degrees 59 minutes West 40 feet to a point; thence North 34 degrees 00 minutes West 100 feet to the place of beginning. (S15-046)

Said property will be sold before the courthouse doors in Emanuel County. Georgia on the first Tuesday in September 2016. between the legal hours of sale in order to satisfy said tax this 5th day of August 2016.

Administrator, City of Swainsboro

|

“NOTICE”

GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY

SWAINSBORO, GEORGIA

Notice is hereby given that the city of Swainsboro has levied upon the following property of Cathrine Edwards to satisfy city taxes owing to the said city for the year(s) of : 2015, in the initial tax amount of $ 402.79. Amount does not include cost and interest. This can only be calculated when you pay the tax.

All that lot or parcel of land lying, situate and being in the City of Swainsboro, 53rd G. M. District of Emanuel County, Georgia, and being Lot Number 4, in Block Letered N. of DeAlva Park Subdivision, and being more fully described by a plat of DeAlva Park Subdivision which is recorded in the Office of Clerk, Emanuel Superior Court, in Plat Book 9, Page 49. Said property is also shown on an individual plat of survey made by Walter K. Maupin, Surveyor, dated July 14, 1983, and recorded in the Office of Clerk,-Emanuel Superior Court, in Plat Book 11, Page /1(),,D, to which reference is also made as a part of this description. Said property fronts a distance of One Hundred Four (104) feet on the southern side of Sepia Street, and extends back between parallel lines a distance of One Hundred Fifty-Six and Three-Tenths (156.3) feet. Said property is bounded on the North by Sepia Street; East by Lot Number 5 of said Block and Subdivision; South by Lot Number 10 of said Block and Subdivision; and West by Lot Number 3 of said Block and Subdivision. Said

property is the same as that conveyed by Warranty Deed dated

November 4, 1983, from Thelma W. Waller Peebles to J. B. Canady

which is recorded in the Office of Clerk, Emanuel Superior

Court (095A 118)

Said property will be sold before the courthouse doors in Emanuel County, Georgia on the first Tuesday in September, 2016, between the legal hours of sale in order to satisfy said tax

this 5th day of August 2016.

By:

Administrator, City of Swainsboro

|

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the city of Swainsboro has levied upon the following property of Nelson L Wilson Jr to satisfy city taxes owing to the said city for the year(s) of: 2012, 2013, 2014, & 2015 in the initial tax amount a $4,333.04. Amount does not include cost and interest. This can only be calculated when tax is satisfied.

All that lot or parcel of inventory and or equipment at location dba Nelson L Wilson Jr, East Main St. Swainsboro, Ga. 30401

Said property will be sold before the courthouse doors in Emanuel County. Georgia on the first Tuesday in September 2016. between the legal hours of sale in order to satisfy said tax

this 5th day of August 2016.

Administrator, City of Swainsboro

|

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the city of Swainsboro has levied upon the following property of Furman Daniels to satisfy city taxes owing to the said city for the year(s) of: 2015 in the initial tax amount a $200.25. Amount does not include cost and interest. This can only be calculated when tax is satisfied.

All that lot or parcel of land situate, lying and being in the City of Swainsboro, 53rd G. M. District, Emanuel County, Georgia, being known and designated as Lot 14, Block “B”, of Swainsboro West Subdivision, as shown on plat of same by Aubrey E. Scott, Jr., Surveyor, dated June 13, 1979, recorded in Plat Book 9, Page 215,in the Office of the Clerk, Superior Court, Emanuel County,Georgia, and as further shown by individual plat by Walter K.Maupin, Surveyor, dated November 13, 1979, recorded in Plat Book 10,Page’ , in the Office of the Clerk, Superior Court, Emanuel County, Georgia, to which reference is made for a more complete, accurate and detailed description of said lot.(076A-014)

Said property will be sold before the courthouse doors in Emanuel County. Georgia on the first Tuesday in September 2016. between the legal hours of sale in order to satisfy said tax

this 5th day of August 2016.

Administrator, City of Swainsboro

|

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the city of Swainsboro has levied upon the following property of Mary Rose Brown to satisfy city taxes owing to the said city for the year(s) of: 2015 in the initial tax amount a $191.01. Amount does not include cost and interest. This can only be calculated when tax is satisfied.

All that certain tract or parcel of land together with any and all improvements thereon, and being known as tots 34 and 35, 4 Block Be. Lake Luck Subdivision as per plat of same made by J D. ‘McLeod on – April 15, 1957 and recorded in the office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Emanuel County, Swainsboro, Georgia in nett book, page 48. Said plat by express reference is hereby made a part hereof for the purpose of a more particular, complete and accurate description of said property. Said property being bounded as lows: On the north by Hughes Prong Creek; on the east by property now or formally owned by Ray Woods; on the south by Lake Luck Drive on the west:py Lot #3 o said Subdivision. Said property herein conveyed big the same property over which Thomas Cross executed first deed to secure debt in favor of The Georgia Loan & Trust Company and recorded in aforesaid Deed Records in Deed Book Page 202-203, and being the save property deeded by Thomas Cross to Jimmy Ely on September 12,1959, as shown by deed recorded in Deed Book DZ, page 351, aforesaid Clerk’s Records a and by Jimmy Ely to Alton C. Slawson on May 21, 1966, as shown in?Deed Book EX, page-392. The said Mary Rose brown expressly area and does hereby-. assume said first deed to secure debt against. said property and -, binds herself her heirs and assigns to pay the same in – with the terms and contract executed by Thomas

Cross connection on with obtaining loan represented by the first deed. (S01-002)

Said property will be sold before the courthouse doors in Emanuel County. Georgia on the first Tuesday in September 2016. between the legal hours of sale in order to satisfy said tax

this 5th day of August 2016.

Administrator, City of Swainsboro

|

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the city of Swainsboro has levied upon the following property of Larry Howell to satisfy city taxes owing to the said city for the year(s) of: 2015 in the initial tax amount a $217.42. Amount does not include cost and interest. This can only be calculated when tax is satisfied.

All that lot or parcel of land lying and being in the City of Swainsboro, 53rd, G.M. District of Emanuel County, Georgia, being Lot Number Seven (7) in Block Letered “N” of the Eastwood Estates Subdivision as shown on plat recorded in Plat Book 3, Page 11, in the Office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Emanuel County, Georgia, and being more particularly shown on plat of survey made by Walter K. Maupin, Surveyor, dated November 3, 1977, recorded in Plat Book 8, Page 767, in aforesaid Clerk’s Office and being more particularly described as follows: BEGINNING for the same at a point on the southwest side of McLeod Drive, said point being measured north 17 degrees, 53 minutes west, 706.13 feet from the intersection of McLeod Drive and Colegrove Drive and running thence with the dividing line between said lot seven (7) and lot eight (8) south 72 degrees, 07 minutes west, 150 feet to a point, thence with the land of Frank M. Flanders it lath 17 degrees, 53 minutes west, 100 feet to a point; thence with the dividing line between said lot seven (7) and lot six (6) north 72 degrees, 07 minutes east, 150 feet to the southwest side of McLeod Drive, thence with the same south 17 degrees, 53 minutes east, 100 feet to the place of beginning. (S09-008)

Said property will be sold before the courthouse doors in Emanuel County. Georgia on the first Tuesday in September 2016. between the legal hours of sale in order to satisfy said tax this 5th day of August 2016.

Administrator, City of Swainsboro

|

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the city of Swainsboro has levied upon the following property of Tracy Franklin to satisfy city taxes owing to the said city for the year(s) of: 2015 in the initial tax amount a $357.50. Amount does not include cost and interest. This can only be calculated when tax is satisfied.

that tract or parcel of land lying, situate and being in the City of Swainsboro, 53rd G.M. District of Emanuel County, Georgia, designated as Lot #21, Block F, of Eastwood Estates Subdivision, fronting a distance of 100 feet on the Southeastern side of Colgrove Drive as shown on plat of survey dated August 14, 1979, made by Jimmy G. Norman, Surveyor, which is recorded in the Office of Clerk, Emanuel Superior Court in Plat Book 10, page 599 to which reference is made as a part of this description. Said property is bounded now or formerly as follows: Northwest by Colegrove Drive; Northeast by lands of Carl Bryant; Southeast by lands of Emanuel Developers, LLC; and Southwest by lands of Ronnie J. Collins and Louise Collins. Said property is the same as that conveyed by a Quit Claim Deed dated March 23, 1990 from United States Department of Agriculture Farmers Home Administration to Richard M. Smith, Sr. and Lucille W. Smith which is recorded in the Office of Clerk, Emanuel Superior Court in Deed Book 20, pages 120-121. (S09 066)

Said property will be sold before the courthouse doors in Emanuel County. Georgia on the first Tuesday in September 2016. between the legal hours of sale in order to satisfy said tax

this 5th day of August 2016.

Administrator, City of Swainsboro

|

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the city of Swainsboro has levied upon the following property of Wanda & Reginald Coleman to satisfy city taxes owing to the said city for the year(s) of: 2015 in the initial tax amount a $369.89. Amount does not include cost and interest. This can only be calculated when tax is satisfied.

AII that tract or parcel of land situate, lying and being in the City of Swainsboro 53rd G.M.6, lk District of Emanuel County, Georgia, being LotNo. 3 in Block A of the Hall Subdivision ask 6shown by plat of same made by E.K. Hatten, Surveyor, on February 15, 1941, and recorded in 6-6,Deed Book CV, page 527, Emanuel County Clerk’s records, and to which plat reference is made as part of this description. (S14-042)

Said property will be sold before the courthouse doors in Emanuel County. Georgia on the first Tuesday in September 2016. between the legal hours of sale in order to satisfy said tax

this 5th day of August 2016.

Administrator, City of Swainsboro

|

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the city of Swainsboro has levied upon the following property of Proctor Construction to satisfy city taxes owing to the said city for the year(s) of: 2015 in the initial tax amount a $81.87. Amount does not include cost and interest. This can only be calculated when tax is satisfied.

All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the Western Portion of Lot 1 of the 53rd General Militia District, Emanuel County, Georgia, containing 0.7860 acre and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at a 1-inch open top pipe found at the intersection of the East right-of-way line of Modoc Road and U.S. Highway 1 (North Main Street); THENCE, North 17 degrees 39 minutes 59 seconds West along the East right-of-way line of Modoc Road 161.05 feet to a point; THENCE north 56 degrees 48 minutes 32 seconds East 200.00 feet to an 1 inch open top pipe found; THENCE South 33 degrees 11 minutes 28 seconds East, 154.00 feet to a point; THENCE South 56 degrees 31 minutes 57 seconds West 243.11 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING. Said tract being shown on that certain plat of survey dated November 23, 1988, prepared by Metro Engineering and Surveying Co., Inc.; and bearing the seal and certification of Chester M. Smith, Jr., G.R.L.S. No. 1445. (For Plat see Plat Book 13, Page 698.)

LESS AND EXCEPT: 0.007 acres conveyed to the State of Georgia and/or Emanuel County for right-of-way purposes.

The above described tract of land is the same as that conveyed by Warranty Deed from Ricky B. Smith and Cindy Greenway to Dal Durden dated June 4, 2002, and recorded in Deed Book 182, Pages 383-385, of the Records of the Office of Clerk Emanuel County, Georgia. (S14050)

Said property will be sold before the courthouse doors in Emanuel County. Georgia on the first Tuesday in September 2016. between the legal hours of sale in order to satisfy said tax this 5th day of August 2016.

Administrator, City of Swainsboro

|

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the city of Swainsboro has levied upon the following property of Bennie Mae Snead to satisfy city taxes owing to the said city for the year(s) of: 2015 in the initial tax amount a $167.54. Amount does not include cost and interest. This can only be calculated when tax is satisfied.

All that lot or parcel of land situate, lying and being in the City of Swainsboro 53′ G.M District of Emanuel County, Georgia fronting 130.8 feet on the North side of Williams Street as shown on plat of same by Waiter K. Maupin, Surveyor dated October 13. 1986, and recorded in plat Book 13, Page 197 in the Office of the Clerk, Superior Court, Emanuel County, Georgia to which reference is made for a more complete, accurate and detailed description of said property.

Said property being bounded now or formerly as follows: East by Betty Cheeks; South by Williams Street; West by Jimmy W, Rich and Charles Martin; and North by E L. Overstreet and being a portion of the property deeded to Jimmy W. Rich by Warranty Deeds recorded in Deed Book FQ, Page 614 and Deed Book FIN, Page 765. (S15-019A)

Said property will be sold before the courthouse doors in Emanuel County. Georgia on the first Tuesday in September 2016. between the legal hours of sale in order to satisfy said tax this 5th day of August 2016.

Administrator, City of Swainsboro

|

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the city of Swainsboro has levied upon the following property of Bennie Mae Snead to satisfy city taxes owing to the said city for the year(s) of: 2015 in the initial tax amount a $45.64. Amount does not include cost and interest. This can only be calculated when tax is satisfied.

All that lot or parcel of land, lying, situate and being in the City of Swainsboro, 53rd G. M. District of Emanuel County, Georgia, fronting Ninety (90) feet on unnamed street and extending back between parallel lines a. distance of One Hundred (100) feet, and bounded as follows: North by an unnamed street; East by lot of Alberta Murphy; South by lot of Carrie V, William; and West by lands of Harry Williams. Said property is more particularly described by plat made by Walter K. Maupin, Surveyor, dated September 1; 1966, recorded in the Office of the Clerk, Emanuel Superior Court, in Plat Book 4, page 49. to which reference is made as a part of this description, Said property being the same property conveyed by Ralph Parker to R J. W tiler, Jr., deceased, by deed dated October 28, 1967, recorded in Deed Book FD, page 339, in the aforesaid Clerk’s Office. (S15-047)

Said property will be sold before the courthouse doors in Emanuel County. Georgia on the first Tuesday in September 2016. between the legal hours of sale in order to satisfy said tax this 5th day of August 2016.

Administrator, City of Swainsboro

|

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the city of Swainsboro has levied upon the following property of Katheryn Boston to satisfy city taxes owing to the said city for the year(s) of: 2012, 2013, 2014, & 2015 in the initial tax amount a $223.35. Amount does not include cost and interest. This can only be calculated when tax is satisfied.

All that lot or parcel of land, lying and being in the City of Swainsboro, 53rd G.M. District of Emanuel County, Georgia, and being Lot No. Seventeen (17) in Block B of the Lincoln Park Addition Subdivision as shown by plat made by E. K. Hatten which is recorded in the Office of the Clerk, Superior Court, Emanuel County, Georgia in Deed Book CV, Page 409. Said lot fronts fifty (50) feet on the north side of Willis Street and runs back between parallel lines a distance of 100 feet and is bounded as follows: North by Lot No. 33, Block B of said Subdivision; East by Lot No. 16, Block B of said Subdivision; South by Willis Street; and West by Lot No. 18, Block B of said Subdivision; and is the same property conveyed by Marion Mincey by warranty deed recorded in Deed Book DO, Page 267 in the Office of the Clerk, Superior Court, Emanuel County, Georgia. (S22072)

Said property will be sold before the courthouse doors in Emanuel County. Georgia on the first Tuesday in September 2016. between the legal hours of sale in order to satisfy said tax

this 5th day of August 2016.

Administrator, City of Swainsboro

|

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the city of Swainsboro has levied upon the following property of Gloria Jackson to satisfy city taxes owing to the said city for the year(s) of: 2015 in the initial tax amount a $47.74. Amount does not include cost and interest. This can only be calculated when tax is satisfied.

All that lot or parcel of land with all improvements thereon, lying and being in the City of Swainsboro, 53rd G. M. District of Emanuel County, Georgia, fronting Seventy-Five (75) feet on the North side of Lee Street (sometimes formerly known as Henry Street), and running back between parallel lines a distance of One Hundred Four (104) feet, and bounded now or formerly as follows: North by lot of Ben Strobridge, known as the Rountree lot and home place; East by lot of Christine S. Rountree; South by Lee Street (sometimes formerly known as Henry Street- and West by lot of Napoleon Strobridge.

The above described property is the same as that conveyed as TRACT SEVEN _Front Peggy T. Tucker as Eecutrix of the Elson Tims, Jr. Estate to William Athen Walden by Warranty Deed dated November 12,1991, ,recorded in Emanuel County Records in Deed Book 102 pages 178-182.

(S23-057A)

Said property will be sold before the courthouse doors in Emanuel County. Georgia on the first Tuesday in September 2016. between the legal hours of sale in order to satisfy said tax this 5th day of August 2016.

Administrator, City of Swainsboro

|

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the city of Swainsboro has levied upon the following property of Lucious Merrion to satisfy city taxes owing to the said city for the year(s) of: 2015 in the initial tax amount a $205.86. Amount does not include cost and interest. This can only be calculated when tax is satisfied.

Tract No. 1: All those certain lots or parcels of land situate, lying and being in the 53rd G.M. District of Emanuel County, Georgia, and being located in what was formerly the Flanders Heights Subdivision fronting 160 feet on the North side of Pughsley Street and extending back between parallel lines a distance of 145 feet. Said property being bounded on the North by the St. Phillips Masonic Lodge; on the East by the right of way of Hopkins Street; on the South by the right of way of Pughsley and on the West by land of Arsula and Lulu Allen. (S23095)

Said property will be sold before the courthouse doors in Emanuel County. Georgia on the first Tuesday in September 2016. between the legal hours of sale in order to satisfy said tax this 5th day of August 2016.

Administrator, City of Swainsboro

|

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the city of Swainsboro has levied upon the following property of U & L Inc. to satisfy city taxes owing to the said city for the year(s) of: 2015 in the initial tax amount a $406.13. Amount does not include cost and interest. This can only be calculated when tax is satisfied.

All those lots or parcels of land designated as Lots 16 and 17 in Block A of School Park Subdivision, as shown by plat of Survey made by Frank J. Ford, surveyor, and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Emanuel County, Georgia, in Deed Book DR, page 1A. Said plat is by reference incorporated herein. said lots are bounded, now or formerly, as follows: North by lands of Mrs. Ralph Smith; East by Lot No. 15, said Block and Subdivision; South by Gumlog Road; and West by Lot No. 18, said Block and Subdivision. (S23-147)

Said property will be sold before the courthouse doors in Emanuel County. Georgia on the first Tuesday in September 2016. between the legal hours of sale in order to satisfy said tax this 5th day of August 2016.

Administrator, City of Swainsboro

|

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the city of Swainsboro has levied upon the following property of Merrion Family Trust to satisfy city taxes owing to the said city for the year(s) of: 2015 in the initial tax amount a $211.17. Amount does not include cost and interest. This can only be calculated when tax is satisfied.

All that lot or parcel of land lying, situate, and being in the City of Swainsboro, 53rd G.M. District of Emanuel County , Georgia, fronting One Hundred (100) feet on the North side of Gumlog Street and extending back on the Western boundary a distance of Seventy-Four (74) feet to a point; thence in an Easterly direction Twenty-Five (25) feet to a point; thence in a Northerly direction Twenty-Six (26) feet to a point; and extending back on the Eastern boundary a distance of One Hundred (100) feet, and the rear of the lot being Seventy-Five (75) feet wide; bounded now or formerly as follows: On the North, East and West by lands of Herman Willis; and South by Gumlog Street. Said property is the same as that conveyed to PAULINE HADDEN (formerly MRS. EDDIE RUSHING) by Warranty Deed from Herman Willis dated February 5, 1945, and recorded in the Office of the Clerk, Emanuel Superior Court, in Deed Book CW, page 297. (S33-003)

Said property will be sold before the courthouse doors in Emanuel County. Georgia on the first Tuesday in September 2016. between the legal hours of sale in order to satisfy said tax

this 5th day of August 2016.

Administrator, City of Swainsboro

|

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the city of Swainsboro has levied upon the following property of Willie Scott to satisfy city taxes owing to the said city for the year(s) of: 2014 & 2015 in the initial tax amount a $58.61. Amount does not include cost and interest. This can only be calculated when tax is satisfied.

All that lot or parcel of land lying, situate, and being in the City of Swainsboro, 53rd G.M. District of Emanuel County, Georgia, designated as Lot No. 4 in the Robin Road Subdivision on plat made by Frank J. Ford, Surveyor, and recorded in the Office of Clerk, Emanuel Superior Court, in Plat Book 1, page 57. Said lot fronts Ninety-five (95) feet on the West side of Gumlog Road and extends back on Wren Street on the South a distance of One Hundred Fifty and seven-tenths (150.07) feet and on the North side a distance of One Hundred Fifty and five-tenths (150.05) feet, and is One Hundred One and Seventy-five one-hundredths (101.75) feet on the rear. (S33022)

Said property will be sold before the courthouse doors in Emanuel County. Georgia on the first Tuesday in September 2016. between the legal hours of sale in order to satisfy said tax this 5th day of August 2016.

Administrator, City of Swainsboro

|

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the city of Swainsboro has levied upon the following property of Katheryn Boston to satisfy city taxes owing to the said city for the year(s) of: 2012, 2014, & 2015 in the initial tax amount a $42.15. Amount does not include cost and interest. This can only be calculated when tax is satisfied.

All that lot or parcel of land, situate, lying and being in 53rd G.M. District, Emanuel County, Georgia and in the City of Swainsboro, Georgia, known as Lot No. 11 of the First Addition to Robin Road Subdivision as shown by plat made by Frank J. Ford, Surveyor, which is recorded in the Office of the Clerk, Superior Court, Emanuel County, Georgia in Plat Book 1, Page 324. Also, a strip of land southeast of said lot to the run of the branch, the northern boundary being a continuation of the northern boundary of Lot No. 11 and the southern boundary being the property of E.C. Shearouse Estate. (S33034)

Said property will be sold before the courthouse doors in Emanuel County. Georgia on the first Tuesday in September 2016. between the legal hours of sale in order to satisfy said tax

this 5th day of August 2016.

Administrator, City of Swainsboro

|

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the city of Swainsboro has levied upon the following property of D D Boston to satisfy city taxes owing to the said city for the year(s) of: 2012, 2014, & 2015 in the initial tax amount a $298.06. Amount does not include cost and interest. This can only be calculated when tax is satisfied.

All that lot or parcel of land situate, lying and being in the City of Swainsboro, 53rd G.M. District of Emanuel County, Georgia, being bounded on the North by property now or formerly of Herman Mitchell and D. D. Boston, a distance of 90 feet, more or less; on the East by property of Annie Hall Ziegler, a distance of 87 feet, more or less; on the South by Tapley Funeral Home, a distance of 90 feet, more or less; and on the West by Willie Bennett, Jr., a distance of 87 feet, more or less, together with such right of ingress and egress as grantors may have across any of the adjoining lands, if they have any such rights. (S37031)

Said property will be sold before the courthouse doors in Emanuel County. Georgia on the first Tuesday in September 2016. between the legal hours of sale in order to satisfy said tax

this 5th day of August 2016.

Administrator, City of Swainsboro

|

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the city of Swainsboro has levied upon the following property of Katheryn Boston to satisfy city taxes owing to the said city for the year(s) of: 2012, 2013, 2014, & 2015 in the initial tax amount a $226.09. Amount does not include cost and interest. This can only be calculated when tax is satisfied.

All that lot or parcel of land situate, lying and being in the city of Swainsboro, 53rd G.M. District, Emanuel County, Georgia fronting exactly 100 feet on the south side of Pat Calhoun Street, and extending back between parallel lines a distance of 100 feet and bounded as follows: North by Pat Calhoun Street; East by lot of Eddie Lawrence and Dorothy Mae Lawrence; South and West by other lands of Aretha Brown. The northeast corner of said property is a point on the south side of Pat Calhoun Street exactly 100 feet west of the southwest corner of Pat Calhoun Street and Wells Avenue.S37032

Said property will be sold before the courthouse doors in Emanuel County. Georgia on the first Tuesday in September 2016. between the legal hours of sale in order to satisfy said tax

this 5th day of August 2016.

Administrator, City of Swainsboro

|

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the city of Swainsboro has levied upon the following property of Annie Washington to satisfy city taxes owing to the said city for the year(s) of: 2015 in the initial tax amount a $40.28. Amount does not include cost and interest. This can only be calculated when tax is satisfied.

All that lot or parcel of land lying, situate, and being in the City of Swainsboro, 53rd G.M. District of Emanuel County, Georgia, fronting Sixty (60) feet on Wells Avenue and running back between parallel lines a distance of One Hundred Seventy Four (174) feet and bounded as follows: North by lands of Hardman Pughsley; East by lands of Bennie Ehrlich and Roger Bostick; South by lands of Bob Pughsley; and West by Wells Avenue. Said property is the same as that conveyed by Warranty Deed from Hattie Mae Bostick to the Grantor herein and Ruby Bates dated December 4, 1956, and recorded in the office of Clerk, Emanuel Superior Court, in Deed Book DT, page 146. (S37034)

Said property will be sold before the courthouse doors in Emanuel County. Georgia on the first Tuesday in September 2016. between the legal hours of sale in order to satisfy said tax this 5th day of August 2016.

Administrator, City of Swainsboro

|

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the city of Swainsboro has levied upon the following property of Lillie Harison to satisfy city taxes owing to the said city for the year(s) of: 2014 & 2015 in the initial tax amount a $72.02. Amount does not include cost and interest. This can only be calculated when tax is satisfied.

All that lot or parcel of land, lying and being in the City of Swainsboro, 53rd G.M. District of Emanuel County, Georgia, as shown on plat of survey made by J.D. McLeod, Surveyor, dated June 4, 1966, recorded in Plat Book 4, Page 297, in the Office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Emanuel County, Georgia. Said lot faces on the east said of South Street a distance of 60 feet and runs back between parallel lines a distance of 174 feet and is bounded as follows. North by lands of Melvineny Pughsley; East by lands of the Ehrlich Estate; South by land of Mable Jones; and West by said South Street, and being the same property conveyed to Fannie E. Groce by transfer deed from Theodore Pughsley, dated April 1, 1959 recorded in the Deed Book DX, page 89 in the aforesaid Clerk’s office. (S37-036)

Said property will be sold before the courthouse doors in Emanuel County. Georgia on the first Tuesday in September 2016. between the legal hours of sale in order to satisfy said tax

this 5th day of August 2016.

Administrator, City of Swainsboro

|

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the city of Swainsboro has levied upon the following property of Katheryn Boston to satisfy city taxes owing to the said city for the year(s) of: 2012, 2014, & 2015 in the initial tax amount a $412.60. Amount does not include cost and interest. This can only be calculated when tax is satisfied.

All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the City of Swainsboro, 53rd G.M. District, Emanuel County, Georgia and in that part of said city known as Monte Sano and bounded and described as follows: Fronting 60 feet on Jackson Street and running in a generally westerly direction a distance of 93 feet and bounded on the North by other lands of D.D. Boston; East by said Jackson Street; South by B.M. Ehrlich; West by lands of Semmie C. Habersham, etc. and being the eastern half of land conveyed to Richard Habersham from Semmie C. Habersham by deed recorded in Deed Book EG, Page 406 in the Office of the Clerk, Superior Court, Emanuel County, Georgia. S37048A

Said property will be sold before the courthouse doors in Emanuel County. Georgia on the first Tuesday in September 2016. between the legal hours of sale in order to satisfy said tax

this 5th day of August 2016.

Administrator, City of Swainsboro

|

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the city of Swainsboro has levied upon the following property of Katheryn Boston to satisfy city taxes owing to the said city for the year(s) of: 2012, 2014, & 2015 in the initial tax amount a $258.67. Amount does not include cost and interest. This can only be calculated when tax is satisfied.

One certain lot of land and improvements thereon in the City of Swainsboro, 53rd G.M. District, Emanuel County, Georgia and in that part of said city known as Monte Sano, said property facing the southwest side of Calhoun Street and being the place known as the home place of Mary and Roger Boston, and being bounded and described as follows: Northeast by Calhoun Street; Southeast by lands of the Joe Ehrlich Estate; Southwest by lands of Semmie C. Habersham; Northwest by lands of Annie Pughsley. Said property being 186 feet, more or less, and running back a distance of 60 feet, more or less, and being the same property described in deed from Mrs. Gaynelle F. Morgan and Mrs. Marian F. Anderson to Mary Boston recorded in Deed Book DF, Page 467, in the Office of the Clerk, Superior Court, Emanuel County, Georgia. S37048.

Said property will be sold before the courthouse doors in Emanuel County. Georgia on the first Tuesday in September 2016. between the legal hours of sale in order to satisfy said tax

this 5th day of August 2016.

Administrator, City of Swainsboro

|

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the city of Swainsboro has levied upon the following property of Katheryn Boston to satisfy city taxes owing to the said city for the year(s) of: 2012, 2014, & 2015 in the initial tax amount a $938.75. Amount does not include cost and interest. This can only be calculated when tax is satisfied.

All that lot or parcel of land situate, lying and being in the City of Swainsboro and the 53rd G.M. District, Emanuel County, Georgia fronting 100 feet on Calhoun Street and running back between parallel lines a distance of 100 feet. Said lot of land being more particularly described as follows: Beginning at the intersection of Calhoun Street and the proposed extension of South Street and running in a northerly direction along the east side of the proposed extension of South Street for a distance of 100 feet to land of Sallie Mae Campfield; thence in an easterly direction a distance of 100 feet to other land of Sammie Mae Campfield; thence in a southerly direction 100 feet to the north side of Calhoun Street; thence along Calhoun Street in a westerly direction for 100 feet to the point of beginning. Said lot of land being described by a plat of same hereto attached and made a part of this deed. This being the same lot of land deeded by Sallie Mae Campfield to Dessie D. Boston and Katheryn L. Boston on May 16, 1952 by deed recorded in Deed Book DI, Page 355 in the Office of the Clerk, Superior Court, Emanuel County, Georgia, said deed description therein being incorrect and this description of said property being the corrective and proper description thereof.S37091

Said property will be sold before the courthouse doors in Emanuel County. Georgia on the first Tuesday in September 2016. between the legal hours of sale in order to satisfy said tax

this 5th day of August 2016.

Administrator, City of Swainsboro

|

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the city of Swainsboro has levied upon the following property of Curley Kitchens to satisfy city taxes owing to the said city for the year(s) of: 2015 in the initial tax amount a $313.53. Amount does not include cost and interest. This can only be calculated when tax is satisfied.

All that tract or parcel of land, together with all improvements thereon, lying and being in the City of Swainsboro, County of Emanuel, State of Georgia, designated as Lot No, 25 of the Mrs. James B, Mason Subdivision, as shown by plat made by J. D. McLeod, Surveyor, dated January 19, 1956, said plat recorded in Deed Book DR, page 525, in Office of the Clerk of Superior Court, Emanuel County, said lot being bounded as follows: North by Lot No. 22 of said Subdivision; East by Lot No. 26 of said subdivision; South by Gloria Street; and West by Lot No. 24 of said subdivision,(S41-056)

Said property will be sold before the courthouse doors in Emanuel County. Georgia on the first Tuesday in September 2016. between the legal hours of sale in order to satisfy said tax

this 5th day of August 2016.

Administrator, City of Swainsboro

|

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the city of Swainsboro has levied upon the following property of Katheryn Boston to satisfy city taxes owing to the said city for the year(s) of: 2012, 2014, & 2015 in the initial tax amount a $286.31. Amount does not include cost and interest. This can only be calculated when tax is satisfied.

All of a certain lot of land in the City of Swainsboro, Georgia and in the 53rd G.M. District, Emanuel County, Georgia known as Lot No. 35 of the Robinson-Lee Subdivision in Monte Sano, containing one-eight (1/8) of an acre, more or less, fronting on Lawson Avenue 56 feet running back between parallel lines 120 feet and being the said lot conveyed by W.W. Larsen to J.W. and C.I. Hall by deed recorded in Deed Book BY, Page 291 in the Office of the Clerk, Superior Court, Emanuel County, Georgia.S41097

Said property will be sold before the courthouse doors in Emanuel County. Georgia on the first Tuesday in September 2016. between the legal hours of sale in order to satisfy said tax

this 5th day of August 2016.

Administrator, City of Swainsboro

|

“NOTICE”

GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY

SWAINSBORO, GEORGIA

Notice is hereby given that the city of Swainsboro has levied upon the following property ofRosa Lee Coppock to satisfy city taxes owing to the said city for the year(s) of : 2015, in the initial tax amount of $ 81.75. Amount does not include cost and interest. This can only be calculated when you pay the tax.

All that certain lot of land situate, lying and being in the City of Swainsboro, 53rd G.M. D. of Emanuel County, Georgia, and in that section of Swainsboro known as Monte Sano; said lot facing on Oak Street a distance of 52 feet, more or less, and running back between parallel lines a distance of 100 feet, more or less, and being bounded now or formerly as follows: North by Addie Howell; South by Mattie Belton or Lettie Owens Estate; East by Mattie Belton; and West by Oak Street. (S41109)

Said property will be sold before the courthouse doors in Emanuel County, Georgia on the first Tuesday in September 2016, between the legal hours of sale in order to satisfy said tax

this 5th day of August 2016.

By: Administrator, City of Swainsboro

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

STATE OF GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY

WHEREAS, heretofore on March 7, 2014, Eddie Hall did execute and deliver to Carl Bryant of the County of Emanuel, State of Georgia, a Deed to Secure Debt conveying the land in described in Exhibit “A” below, and,

WHEREAS, said Deed to Secure Debt was executed to secure a Note of even date therewith in the original amount of THIRTY FIVE THOUSAND THREE HUNDRED FORTY AND 07/100 ($35,340.07) DOLLARS, together with all other indebtedness of the Borrower and to the Lender then due or that might thereafter become due, or thereafter contracted, including any renewals thereof which was or would be evidenced by the Note or Notes from EDDIE HALL, all of which are shown by said Deed to Secure Debt recorded in the Office of Clerk, Emanuel County Superior Court, in Deed Book 397, Pages 113-117, and,

WHEREAS, said Notes and Deeds to Secure Debt as described therein, which were due and payable in monthly installments are puts due and EDDIE HALL has been notified that the mortgage is in default and that the lender(s) therein have elected to acerbate payment of said Note; And,

WHEREAS, notice has been given to EDDIE HALL as required by O.C.G.A. 44-14-162 through 44-14-163.4 (MICHIE 1982).

NOW THEREFORE, according to the terms of said Deed to Secure Debt and the laws in such cases made and provided, the undersigned will expose for sale to the highest bidder for cash, the property described in said Deed to Secure Debt from after proper advertisement, on the first Tuesday in September, 2016, to-wit: September 6,2016, between the legal hours of sale before the courthouse door in Emanuel County, Georgia. Said sale will be subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes, and the purchaser will be responsible for any Georgia Real Estate Transfer Tax. Proceeds from said sale will be used first, to pay the cost and expense of said sale; second, to pay the balance of the indebtedness mentioned about due by EDDIE HALL to CARL BRYANT, and third, to pay the surplus, if any, to the person or persons legally entitled thereto.

This 14 day of July, 2016.

CARL BRYANT

As Attorney-In-Fact for EDDIE HALL

SHEPHERD, GARY & McWHORTER, LLC

Attorneys at Law

P.O. Drawer 99

Swainsboro, Georgia 30401

(478) 237-7551

EXHIBIT “A”

TRACT 1

All that tract or parcel of land situate, lying and being in the City of Swainsboro, 53rd G.M. District of Emanuel County, Georgia, being Lot Number 18 and Block Lettered “F” of the Eastwood Estates Subdivision, as shown on a plat of survey, recorded in Plat Book 3, Page 11, in the Office of the Clerk, Superior Court of Emanuel County, Georgia. Said plat is hereby incorporated herein for a more full, complete and accurate description hereof. Said property being bounded as shown on said plat as follows: On the Northeast by Lot Number 17 said block and subdivision; Southeast by Mrs. J.C. Scott; Southwest by Lot Number 19 of said block and subdivision; and Northwest by Colegrove Drive.

TRACT 2

Al that certain tract or parcel of land situate, lying and being in City of Swainsboro, 53rd G.M. District of Emanuel County, Georgia, being designated as the western one-half (1/2) of Lot Numbered 17 and Block Lettered “F” of the Eastwood Estates Subdivision, as shown on a plat recorded in Plat Book 3, Page 11, of the Records of the Clerk, Superior Court, Emanuel County, Georgia. Said lot being bounded as shown on said plat as follows: On the West by the right-of-way of Colegrove Drive; on the Northeast by the eastern half of Lot 17, Block “F”, Eastwood Estates Subdivision; on the Southeast by lands now or formerly of Mrs. J.C. Scott and on the Southwest by Lot Number 18, Block “F” Eastwood Estates Subdivision. Said lot fronting on Colegrove Drive a distance of 50 feet and running back between parallel lines a distance of approximately 159 feet and being 50 feet in the rear.

TRACT 3

All the certain tract or parcel of land situate, lying and being in the City of Swainsboro 53rd G.M. District of Emanuel County, Georgia, being designated as the eastern one-half (1/2) of Lot Number 19, Block “F” of the Eastwood Estates Subdivision as shown by a plat recorded in Plat Book 3, Page 11, of the Records of the Clerk, Superior Court, Emanuel County, Georgia. Said lot being bounded as shown on said plat as follows: On the East by Lot Number 18, said block and subdivision; on the Southeast by lands now formerly of Mrs. J.C. Scott; on the Southwest by the Western one-half (1/2) of Lot Number 19, said block and subdivision; and on the Northwest by the right-of-way of Colegrove Drive. Said lot fronting on Colegrove Drive a distance of 50 feet and running back between parallel lines a distance of approximately 159 feet and being 50 feet in the rear.

Said property is the same as that described in a Deed to Secure Debt from Eddie Lee Hall and Eddie Dean Hall and Susan Bryant, dated April 4, 2003 and recorded in Deed Book 201, Page 301-304, Emanuel County Clerk’s Records.

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

STATE OF GEORGIA

COUNTY OF EMANUEL

WHEREAS, heretofore on September 3, 2003, WANDA COLEMAN AND REGINALD F. COLEMAN did deliver to SHELLIE LOUIS, JR, a Deed to Secure Debt conveying the land described in Schedule “A” below; And,

WHEREAS, said Deed to Secure Debt was executed to secure a Note of even date therewith between WANDA COLEMAN & REGINALD F. COLEMAN in the original amount of $35,000.00, including any renewals thereof which was or would be evidenced by a Note or Notes, which is shown by said Deed to Secure Debt recorded in the Office of Clerk, Emanuel County Superior Court, in Deed Book 211, Pages 2-5, Emanuel County Clerk, Superior Court; And,

WHEREAS, said Note was due and payable in monthly installments which are past due and SHELLIE LOUIS, JR, has elected to accelerate payment of said Note; And,

WHEREAS, notice has been given as required by O.C.G.A. 44-14-162 through 44-14-163.4 (MICHIE 1982)

NOW THEREFORE, according to the original terms of said Deed to Secure Debt and the laws in such cases made and provided, the undersigned will expose for sale to the highest and best bidder for cash, the property described in said Deed to Secure Debt from WANDA COLEMAN & REGINALD F. COLEMAN to SHELLIE LOUIS, JR after proper advertisement, on the first Tuesday in September, 2016, to-wit; September, 2016, between the legal hours of sale before the courthouse door in Swainsboro, Emanuel County, Georgia. Said sale will be subject to any outstanding prior Deeds to Secure Debt, Ad Valorem taxes, and the purchaser will be responsible for any Georgia Real Estate Transfer Tax. Proceeds from said sale will be used first, to pay the cost and expense of said sale; second, to pay the balance on the indebtedness mentioned above due by WANDA COLEMAN AND REGINALD F. COLEMAN and third, to pay the surplus, if any, to the person or persons legally entitled thereto.

This _____day of August, 2016.

William H. McWhorter, Jr.

SHEPHERD, GARY & McWHORTER, LLC

Attorneys at Law

P.O. Drawer 99

Swainsboro, Georgia 30401

(478) 237-7551

Exhibit “A”

All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the City of Swainsboro, Georgia 53rd G.M. District, said State and County, being Lot #3 of Block A of Hall’s Subdivision as per plat of same recorded in Deed Book CV, Page 527, in the Office of the Clerk of the Superior Court, of Emanuel County. Georgia, and to which plat reference is hereby made as a part of this description.

|

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

STATE OF GEORGIA

COUNTY OF EMANUEL

WHEREAS, heretofore on June 14, 2008, MURRELL C. BUTLER did deliver to SHELLIE LOUIS, JR, a Deed to Secure Debt conveying the land described in Schedule “A” below; And,

WHEREAS, said Deed to Secure Debt was executed to secure a Note of even date therewith between MURRELL C. BUTLER to SHELLIE LOUIS, JR in the original amount of $29,000.00, including any renewals thereof which was or would be evidenced by a Note or Notes, which is shown by said Deed to Secure Debt recorded in the Office of Clerk, Emanuel County Superior Court, in Deed Book 270, Page 549-552, Emanuel County Clerk, Superior Court; And,

WHEREAS, said Note was due and payable in monthly installments which are past due and SHELLIE LOUIS, JR, has elected to accelerate payment of said Note; And,

WHEREAS, notice has been given as required by O.C.G.A. 44-14-162 through 44-14-163.4 (MICHIE 1982)

NOW THEREFORE, according to the original terms of said Deed to Secure Debt and the laws in such cases made and provided, the undersigned will expose for sale to the highest and best bidder for cash, the property described in said Deed to Secure Debt from MURRELL C. BUTLER to SHELLIE LOUIS, JR after proper advertisement, on the first Tuesday in September, 2016, to-wit; September, 2016, between the legal hours of sale before the courthouse door in Swainsboro, Emanuel County, Georgia. Said sale will be subject to any outstanding prior Deeds to Secure Debt, Ad Valorem taxes, and the purchaser will be responsible for any Georgia Real Estate Transfer Tax. Proceeds from said sale will be used first, to pay the cost and expense of said sale; second, to pay the balance on the indebtedness mentioned above due by MURRELL C. BUTLER and third, to pay the surplus, if any, to the person or persons legally entitled thereto.

This _____day of August, 2016.

William H. McWhorter, Jr.

SHEPHERD, GARY & McWHORTER, LLC

Attorneys at Law

P.O. Drawer 99

Swainsboro, Georgia 30401

(478) 237-7551

Exhibit “A”

All that lot or parcel of land situate lying and being in the City of Swainsboro, 53rd GMD, Emanuel County, Georgia, containing .390 acres as shown on plat of same by George William Donaldson, registered surveyor, dated April 15, 1998, and recorded in Plat Book 18, Page 51, in the Office of the Clerk Superior Court, Emanuel County, Georgia, said Parcel designated P-1 and bounded as follows: Northeast by Hill Street, Southeast by Parcel P-2, Southwest by Swainsboro Housing Authority, and Northwest by Seventh Street.

|

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF EMANUEL COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

EDITH ANN GARLAND

PLAINTIFF

VS.

KAITLYN DANIELLE PEEBLES

MICHAEL REFFETT

DONALD SCOTT ALLEN

DEFENDANTS

CIVIL ACTION NO.

ORDER

The above-captioned Petition For Change of Child Custody and Affidavit of Diligent Search, having been read and considered; and it appearing that the Respondents MICHAEL REFFETT and DONALD SCOTT ALLEN, cannot, after due diligence, be found in order to perfect personal service;

It is therefore ordered that the Respondents shall be served by publication of summons as provided by law.

This 5th day of August, 2016

Kathy S. Palmer, Chief Judge

Robert S. Reeves, Judge

Emanuel County Superior Court

Middle Judicial Circuit

Order Prepared By:

Marnique W. Oliver

Attorney for Plaintiff

P.O. Box 308

202 West Main St.

Swainsboro, Georgia 30401

(478) 289-7661 (phone)

(478) 289-7662 (fax)

legaleagleoliver@yahoo.com

|

NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS

All creditors of the estate of JAMES E. JOHNSON, decedent, late of Emanuel County, State of Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.

This the 11th day of August,2106

REID E. JOHNSON, executor of the estate of

JAMES E. JOHNSON, dededent.

2003 Peacock Drive, Dublin, Ga. 31021

478-251-8851

|

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF EMANUEL COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

IN RE:

DERRICK LAKEITH KNIGHT SR.,

DECEASED

ESTATE NO. 16E0088

NOTICE OF PETITION TO FILE FOR YEAR’S SUPPORT

The Petition of EULA STROWBRIDGE KNIGHT, for a year’s support from the estate of DERRICK LAKEITH KNIGHT, Deceased, for Decedent’s Surviving Spouse minor children, having been duly filed, all interested persons are hereby notified to show cause, if any they have, on or before 10:00 A.M. September 12, 2016, why said Petition should not be granted.

All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed on or before the time stated in the preceding sentence. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed the Petition may be granted without a hearing.

DON E. WILKES

Judge of the Probate Court

P.O.Box 70 / 125 S. Main Street

Swainsboro, Ga. 30401

Address

478-237-7091

Telephone Number

By: Jeanie Hooks

Clerk of the Probate Court

|

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF EMANUEL COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

IN RE: ESTATE OF

FRANK BENNETT JR.,

DECEASED

ESTATE NO. 16E0085

NOTICE

IN RE: The Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form in the above-referenced estate having been duly filed,

TO: Debra Odom, Lionel Odom, Napoleon Bennett, Dan Bennett, Mary Barth, Peggy Youmans, Lucy Roberson, W.L. Hall, Larry Bennett, Vickie B. Hooks, Leonard Bennett, Jr., Susie B. Watson, Judy B. Garrett, Laura Alison Tucker, and Sally Hareb.

This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form, in this Court on or before 10:00 A.M. September 19th, 2016.

BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.

Don E. Wilkes _____ ___________

Judge of the Probate Court

By: Nicky Odom

Clerk of the Probate Court

P.O, Box 70/125 S. Main St.

Swainsboro, GA 30401____

Address

478-237-7091____________

Telephone Number

|

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF EMANUEL COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

IN RE: ESTATE OF

PAULINE BUIE POSLEY,

DECEASED

ESTATE NO. 16E0092

PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION

TO: All Interested Parties

Alexander William Posley has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the estate of Pauline Buie Posley deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before 10:00 A.M. September 19th, 2016.

BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.

Don E. Wilkes _____ ___________

Judge of the Probate Court

By: Nicky Odom

Clerk of the Probate Court

P.O, Box 70/125 S. Main St.

Swainsboro, GA 30401____

Address

478-237-7091____________

Telephone Number