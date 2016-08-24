Lady Dogs win three in Cordele

The ECI softball team swept their three games Friday and Saturday at the annual Watermelon Classic in Cordele.

Friday, the Lady Bulldogs faced AAA Appling County after the Pirates defeated the host team, Crisp County, earlier in the day.

The Lady Bulldog bats continued their hot streak, pounding out 12 hits against the Pirates, defeating Appling County 8-2.

Leading the Lady Bulldogs at the plate were Jada Downer, 2-3; Allana Hooks, 2-4 (dbl); and Abby Cowart and freshman Zera Edenfield, 2-4.

Hannah Henry pitched the seven innings for ECI, allowing just five hits while striking out seven Pirates with one free pass.

Saturday, the Lady Bulldogs faced Schley County in their first game of the day. The Wildcats defeated Camden County 8-1 Friday night.

Henry once again toed the rubber for ECI, going the distance, allowing six runs on eight hits with three strikeouts to pick up her fourth win of the season.

The Lady Dogs used six singles and extra base hits with three doubles and a homerun to defeat the Wildcats in a close one, 7-6…

