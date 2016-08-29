Kerney Youmans Lamb, 76

Funeral services for Kerney Youmans Lamb, 76, of Swainsboro were held Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016 at 11 a.m. at Oak Chapel Baptist Church with Rev. Ray Jenkins officiating. Interment followed in the Swainsboro City Cemetery. He died Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016 at St. Josephs Hospital in Savannah.

Mr. Kerney Youmans Lamb was born September 28, 1939 to the late Otis and Edna Curl Lamb in Twin City. He was a 1957 graduate of Emanuel County Institute. He was retired from the United States Postal Service Swainsboro Office, and he was a member of the Oak Chapel Baptist Church, where he enjoyed singing solos and in the church choir. Lamb loved his family and spending time with them. He was preceded in death by his son, Jeff Lamb.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Sarah Scott Lamb of Swainsboro; one son, Keith (Kim) Lamb of Swainsboro; two sisters, Juanita Poole of Springfield and Doylene Hendrix of Twin City; two grandchildren, Hilary Lamb (Wilkes) Evans of Bonaire and Chase (Leigh Ann) Lamb of Crawfordville, Fla.; four great-grandchildren, Paisley Brown, Lawson Evans, Logan Lamb and Lainie Saliba; eight nieces; six nephews; and extended family.

Pallbearers were Jeff Poole, Jake Poole, Don Scott, Larry Scott, Robert Hood, Tommy Dukes and Mark Arnsdorff.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations in his memory be made to the Oak Chapel Baptist Church, C/O Tim Garrett, 461 Blundale Church Rd., Swainsboro, GA 30401.

Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors was in charge of arrangements.