Jail List
by Halei Lamb | August 24, 2016 2:35 pm
Last Updated: August 24, 2016 at 10:46 am
Christopher Malik Page, 19; 99 Grady Johnson Rd., Statesboro; entered 8/16/16; Driving lic susp/rev; released 8/16/16; SPD
Joshua Ryan Burris, 26; 104 Buckwill Dr.; entered 8/16/16; Probation Violation; released 8/17/16; ECSO
Kenneth Elvis Moore, 53; 208 West Church St.; entered 8/16/16; Theft by taking/motor vehicle/Robbery by sudden snatch; SPD
Paul Gilmore, Jr, 38.; 501 Dawson St.; entered 8/17/16; Criminal Trespassing; released 8/18/16; Statesboro EGSC Police
Faye Ann Wilson, 63; 223 E. Pine St.; entered 8/17/16; Dui/drugs/Giving false name/false info/police/Failure to obey traffic control device/Driving while unlicensed/expired; released 8/19/16; GSP
Carlton Lee Daniels, 47; 248 Oakgrove Church Rd.; entered 8/17/16; Child Support/Superior Court Contempt Order; ECSO
JC Pullens III, 58; New Swainsboro Inn; entered 8/19/16; Firearm posse by con felon/Expired tag; released 8/19/16; SPD
Charles Lee Jones, 30; 214 New St.; entered 8/19/16; Obstr/ofc/Firearm poss by conv felon/Probation/Superior Court; SPD
Joseph Buster Earp, 58; 305 West Church St.; entered 8/19/16; Public drunk; SPD
Antwan Terrell Coney, 31; 334 Steven Dr.; entered 8/19/16; Probation/Swainsboro PD/Middle Ga Probation; released 8/20/16
Corona Ignacio Castro, 45; 102 Bonnie Rd.; entered 8/19/16; Swainsboro PD City Bench Warrant; SPD
Franklin Leon Williams, 31; 234 Brown St.; entered 8/19/16; Probation/Swainsboro PD/Middle Ga Probation/Child Support/Superior Court Contempt; SPD
Venchia Jamiel Brown, 29; 221 McLeod Bridge Rd.; entered 8/20/16 VGCSA possession Crack Cocaine/VGCSA possession Marijuana; VGCSA possession of drug related object; Drivig lic susp/rev/Laying drag; SPD…
