ESPLOST benefits SHS track team

Last Updated: August 24, 2016 at 10:48 am

The Swainsboro High School track and field program, long renowned for successful records and talented athletes, will soon be competing on the newly-renovated track at Tiger Field.

“Swainsboro High School has an excellent athletic facility and a track program with a long history of success,” stated Jansen Ware, SHS assistant principal and athletic director. “We are very excited that, this year, SHS will again be able to showcase our talents for the community on our home track.”

The program faced some challenges in recent years because the track surface and track equipment had deteriorated over many years of use, and athletes struggled to run on the worn and cracked surface. Under these conditions, the team was compelled to travel to other schools to participate in track meets.

As athletes and coaches prepare for the upcoming track season, things have changed. Using funds from ESPLOST IV (2012-2017), the Swainsboro High School track has been completely renovated to include a new rubberized surface that will be beneficial for the athletes and easily maintained in safe, competition worthy condition for years…

