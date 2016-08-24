ECCED formed

In support of the development of the Barbara and Tobe Karrh Community Arts Center and the restoration of the Historic Dixie Theater, the Emanuel Coalition for Cultural and Economic Development (ECCED) has been formed as a non-profit organization to lead the project’s volunteer and fundraising efforts.

The ECCED is led by Chairman Bill Rogers Jr., along with an executive board including Daisy Reeves, vice-chair and Downtown Development Authority of Swainsboro representative; Jack Bareford, president, Swainsboro-Emanuel County Joint Development Authority; Jacquie Brasher, executive director, Emanuel Arts Council; Lynn Brinson, Swainsboro Director of Downtown Development; Jim Karrh; Al Lawson, Swainsboro City Administrator; Gloria Mason, downtown Swainsboro property and business owner; Charles Schwabe, Mayor of Swainsboro; Guy Singletary, county administrator; Dess Smith, community representative; Ken Warnock, CEO, Swainsboro-Emanuel County Chamber of Commerce and JDA; and Syvetta Young, community representative…

